Hamptons Catered Affairs Brings Comfort Food to Rose Soiree 2025

Dana McCall, Hamptons Catered Affairs

A regular participant in Dan’s Taste Summer Series, full-service local caterer and event planner Hamptons Catered Affairs is serving some scrumptious bites to this year’s Dan’s Rosé Soirée Presented by Wilmington Trust.

Kicking off the Hamptons summer season and Dan’s Taste Summer Series lineup, Rosé Soirée will be held May 25 at Southampton Arts Center. Rosé Soirée is a tribute to the world’s finest rosés, including selections from around the world, Hamptons and the North Fork. Guests can indulge in exquisite bites prepared by Long Island’s top chefs while enjoying live music in a vibrant atmosphere.

Here, Hamptons Catered Affairs owner Dana Mccall talks about her business, favorite dish to prepare and foodie inspiration, as well as the local food and wine scene and this year’s Dan’s Taste Summer Series Presented by Wilmington Trust.

Get tickets to Rosé Soirée and more Dan’s Taste events visit DansTaste.com

Hamptons Catered Affairs Owner Dana Mccall

How did you get into this line of work?

My dad was in the hospitality industry, and I think the love of good food and great hospitality is in my DNA.

Where do you draw your inspiration from? I’m inspired by our customers, just knowing they are hosting guests and want to leave an impression on them makes me want to go that extra mile to make their event the best. The fact they entrusted us to deliver the most important part of the event is something we take seriously at Hamptons Catered Affairs.

What new food trends are you seeing?

Modern nostalgia served in elevated ways is on trend and definitely grazing and mini everything.

What is your comfort food and why?

I will always hold a special place in my heart for tacos.

What is your favorite dish to make?

I love variety and new things, so my dishes are forever changing.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Roasted chicken meatball over sauteed onions and mushrooms with whipped honey herb ricotta and crostini. The perfect comfort food bite! Also, keep a look out for our brick-and-mortar restaurant coming fall of 2025 to Eastport called Lola’s Kitchen & Cocktails!

