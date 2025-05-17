Eat, Drink, Celebrate: Memorial Day Weekend Is Coming

Townline BBQ

Memorial Day Weekend is on the horizon and that means summer on the East End is almost here! Get your foodie fix in before the craziness of the season begins.

Wayan & Ma.dé are excited to announce their Out East residency for the third year running, this summer at EHP Resort & Marina! From May 22 through Aug. 31, guests can enjoy curated sunset bites followed by Wayan & Ma.dé’s signature dinner menu, highlighting seasonal, local ingredients and celebrating Southeast Asian flavors. For those seeking stylish arrival at Wayan & Ma.dé by boat, guests are able to dock their vessels at EHP Marina and walk to the restaurant which is only a few steps away. The Sunset Bites, offered from 4 to 6 p.m., include oysters with chili-lime mignonette, assorted crudité with peanut coconut dip, popcorn shrimp with sambal oelek and a warm Balinese lobster roll amongst others. Dinner will be offered from 6 to 10 p.m. with dishes including tuna tartare with green chili sambal and avocado, corn fritters, mango salad with cherry tomato, cashew and lime vinaigrette, Fluke Sashimi with calamansi dressing and basil and more. Reservations are highly recommended and can be made by visiting the EHP Resort website.

Join i-tri girls, a local organization that fosters self-respect, personal empowerment, self-confidence, positive body image and healthy lifestyle choices for middle school aged girls while training for the Hamptons Youth Triathlon, for their Sweet 16 Gala! The organization launched in 2010 and only consisted of eight girls at Springs School, and is now celebrating their 16th birthday on Wednesday, June 18 at East Hampton’s LongHouse Reserve. The event celebrates 16 seasons of empowerment with a program that now serves more than 200 girls each year across 13 school districts from Mastic to Montauk and will honor 16 i-tri Luminaries who have contributed to the success of the organization throughout the years. A list of confirmed Luminaries includes Ann Welker and Fred Thiele, amongst others who have been longtime supporters and champions of the program. Delicious food will be provided by Silver Spoon Caterers, Channing Daughters Wine and Springs Brewery brews, as well as a silent auction and chance auction will be available for entries. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this special evening! Limited tickets are available and can be purchased on Eventbrite with more information to be found on the i-tri website at itrigirls.org/sweet-16-gala/.

Forget your lunch at home? DeRo’s in Hampton Bays has you covered! The restaurant offers a dining area for sit down meals, but for those looking for a delicious lunch on the go, they also offer a hot buffet and salad bar for only $12! Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., stuff one plate with a daily variety of hot dishes like rice, soups, roasted beef, pasta primavera, chicken marsala and more. Due to popular demand, the lunch is limited to one plate per visit, so load it up your way! A full a la carte menu is available every day for dine in or takeout as well. Come hungry, leave happy!

Did you know?

Townline BBQ and Kidd Squid Brewing Company have teamed up to create a limited edition Townline BBQ IPA! The special brew is available at all Honest Man Hospitality restaurants which include Townline BBQ, Rowdy Hall, Nick & Toni’s, Coche Comedor and La Fondita. Grab your buddies and get sipping before the limited time offering is over, cheers!

Bits & Bites:

Thursday is the new Friday at Birdie’s Ale House! Jump start your weekend with $5 Mr. Black Espresso Vodka shots. Looking for somewhere to watch the Preakness? On Saturday, May 17, BAH will be hosting a Preakness Viewing Party starting at 5:30 p.m. with NUTRL bucket deals at 5 for $35 and the famous Preakness cocktail “Black Eyed Susan” for only $7.

Captain Jack’s invites you in to sip on their specialty cocktails! You and friends could be sipping on Honey Bourbon Espresso Martinis, Italian Paloma Spritzes, The Smokey Gingers, Southern Detours, Gin and Jams or any of their Fresh Fruit Puree Margaritas right now. What are you waiting for?

Fresno Restaurant will be hosting a Tequila Casa Dragones pairing dinner on Sunday, May 18 beginning at 6 p.m. Five-courses will be paired with a Tequila Casa Dragones led by Mexico’s most celebrated sommelier and Casa Dragones Education Specialist, Sandra Fernández and Executive Chef Jesus Gonzales. Tickets must be purchased in advance as seating is limited and can be secured by visiting their website. Happy sipping!

Food Quote: “Pull up a chair. Take a taste. Come join us. Life is so endlessly delicious!” – Ruth Reichl