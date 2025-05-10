Celebrate Mother’s Day with Brunches, Dinners & Weekend Getaways Across the East End

Duryea’s Orient Point will be opening soon.

Still trying to figure out how to celebrate Mom? From laid-back brunches to special dinners, there’s plenty happening across the East End — check out what’s going on below!

Captain Jack’s is excited to announce that they will be offering Mother’s Day Brunch on Sunday, May 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.! Treat Mom to a meal with a view at the only waterfront restaurant in Southampton. Plus, enjoy your brunch with a $12 Mimosa or Bloody Mary and a $14 build a Bellini. Captain Jack’s will open for lunch six days a week starting May 13 with the menu beginning at noon, don’t miss out! Visit their website for more menus, reservations and to order takeout online.

Celebrate Mother’s Day with a special brunch at Canoe Place Inn! Treat the most important woman in your life to a memorable celebration with a beautifully curated brunch featuring seasonal dishes, perfect for honoring moms of all ages. Join them on Sunday, May 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with family or friends for a heartwarming experience that Mom will cherish. Book your reservations by visiting their website.

Bostwick’s on the Harbor is now open for their 33rd season and has announced that they will be celebrating Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 11 with a special brunch offering from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and dinner from 4–9 p.m. Their full a la carte menu will also be available and Mom can enjoy a complimentary glass of prosecco or wine with her meal. Brunch specials, subject to change, include eggs benedict, crab benedict, omelets, french toast and banana nutella crepes. The restaurant does not take reservations, so both brunch and dinner will be first come first serve only.

The Pridwin Hotel and Cottages will be celebrating Mother’s Day opening weekend with events to kick off summer 2025, the hotel’s 98th season on Shelter Island! Show your appreciation for the extraordinary women in your life with an unforgettable getaway at the newly reopened Pridwin Hotel and Cottages, offering the perfect blend of relaxation, recreation and celebration with a breathtaking waterfront view. From May 10 to 11, guests are invited to enjoy a curated weekend of activities, entertainment and indulgent culinary experiences designed to create lasting memories for all. Whether Mom is looking to unwind or embrace the outdoors, she can enjoy activities including pickleball, tennis, lawn games, a Macari Wine Dinner in their elegant Morgan Room on Saturday, May 10, a festive Mother’s Day card-making session and Mother’s Day Brunch with seasonal dishes and champagne on Sunday, May 11, as well as live entertainment throughout the weekend to elevate your stay. Advanced reservations are required for the Macari Wine Dinner and Mother’s Day Brunch, so visit their website or call to have a Concierge help you plan the perfect weekend escape.

Birdie’s Ale House is hosting a Preakness Viewing Party on Saturday, May 17! The night begins at 5:30 p.m. with bucket deals of NUTRL Vodka Seltzers at 5 for $35 and the famous Preakness cocktail “Black Eyed Susan” for $7. Plus, their Golden Tee Tournament continues during the PGA Championship from Thursday, May 15th to Sunday, May 18! Swing by anytime over the weekend and play 18 holes for $5 and record your score for a chance to win a prize pack sponsored by Michelob Ultra. Cheers!

The Hampton Maid offers a special Spring Stay & Dine package which includes an overnight stay in one of their suites or standard rooms at a 20% discount and a $200 dining credit for the price of $150 to be used for breakfast or dinner. Rates start at $335 a night and if you extend your stay, you will receive 20% off any additional nights. The package is valid through May 22nd for new bookings only and cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion. For more information and to book a room, visit their website.

Did you know?

DeRo’s in Hampton Bays serves breakfast on Sunday mornings! Treat yourself and your loved ones to tasty dishes including fresh homemade yogurt smoothies, eggs benedict, avocado toast, steak & eggs, grilled shrimp or salmon over an avocado salad, berry brie grilled cheese, buttermilk pancakes, French toast, a variety of different omelettes, bagels, rolls, egg sandwiches and more. You’ll need a beverage to enjoy alongside your meal, so add on a Mimosa, Bloody Mary or milkshake with your choice of flavor including vanilla, chocolate, strawberry or coffee. Enjoy!

Bits & Bites:

Duryea’s in Orient Point officially kicks off their summer season on May 16th! Make sure to stop by and tell them how much you missed them.

Nick & Toni’s will be offering a special Mother’s Day prix fixe menu in addition to a la carte specials in honor of Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 11. The three-course brunch menu is available at $80 per person, plus tax and gratuity, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner service will begin at 5 p.m. Reservations are recommended and can be made on their website or calling the restaurant directly at 631-324-3550.

The Bell & Anchor will be celebrating Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 11 with a brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a special dinner service from 5:30–8:30 p.m. For full menu offerings for both services and to book your table, visit their website.

