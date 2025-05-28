Mounts Botanical Garden Has Exciting Summer of Fun in West Palm Beach

Feed the koi at Mounts Botanical Garden

Mounts Botanical Garden is back for another summer of bringing nature-curious youngsters and families into a wondrous world with a variety of engaging and fun experiences that inspire learning, creativity, and a deep appreciation for the environment in West Palm Beach (531 N Military Trail).

From a Treasure Trek scavenger hunt nature walk and giant green maze, to a colorful butterfly garden, towering Moai, giant animal statuary family, and feeding fish and turtles, the Mounts Botanical Garden offers enriching activities designed to connect visitors of all ages with the beauty and importance of nature.

“These experiences aren’t just educational — they’re memory-making moments,” Executive Director James May says. “Whether it’s your child’s first butterfly sighting or a shared laugh over the quirky shapes of tropical plants, Mounts Botanical Garden offers opportunities to create lasting memories while deepening our connection with the natural world — and each other.”

Adventures available this season include a variety of options, including a Treasure Trek Map featuring a colorful rhyming guide to all the unique pleasures and secret treasures that can be found on a fun and informative scavenger hunt through the Mounts Botanical Garden grounds.

Also on offer, the Giant Green Maze is living puzzle that grows right in the center of the Garden. Pruned to resemble a European castle from the outside, the maze is an amazing area of very tall greenery, secret paths, and horticultural alcoves tailor-made for a lively imagination.

And, as always, the Giant Animal Statuary Family includes life-sized animals crafted from recycled metal located throughout the property, including three giraffes, two elephants, and both a hippo and a lion.

Another group of massive statues, the three Towering Moai sculptures are impressive life-size replicas of the iconic monolithic human figures located on Easter Island, Chile. Discover the inspiring story of the Easter Island Moai and the Rapa Nui Culture, and the importance of preserving and protecting both historical treasures and environmental resources.

The exciting Mounts Butterfly Garden is home to a collection of colorful plants that provide crucial resources for all stages of a butterfly’s life cycle. The year-round flowers provide nectar for adult butterflies, and the plants provide flowers and leaves for the caterpillars to eat. Monarch, Atala, Zebra Longwing, and Cloudless Sulphur are among the species of beautiful butterflies that can be spotted floating from plant to plant.

Finally, a centerpiece in the Garden, Lake Orth contains many species of colorful fish, turtles, and birds, but the collection of koi steal the show. Visitors of all ages relish in the opportunity to feed these beautifully colored fish. The first three koi fish introduced to Lake Orth (Speedy, Buttercup, and Sunshine) are still swimming around along with more than 70 additional koi enjoying fish food from visitors.

Mounts Botanical Garden is open to the public Tuesday–Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (with last entry at 3 p.m.). The Garden will be closed on Thursday, June 19, in honor of Juneteenth. Accommodations are available for guests with sensory issues. Visit mounts.org for info.