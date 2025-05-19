Recipe: Make EHP Resort Mango Salad with Lime Dressing

Mango Salad with Lime Dressing from EHP Resort & Marina

This mango salad is a perfect spring summer recipe because it’s refreshing and light and quick to prepare.” – Cedric Vongerichten of Wayan & Ma.de at EHP Resort & Marina.

Mango Salad with Lime Dressing

Lime Dressing:

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tsp fish sauce

4 tbsp fresh lime juice

Whisk together and set aside.

Salad:

1 ripe mango, sliced

½ cucumber, thinly sliced

¼ small red onion, thinly sliced

2 tbsp toasted cashews

5 cherry tomatoes, halved

A few leaves each of mint, basil, and cilantro

2 tbsp lime dressing

Drizzle of chili oil (optional, to taste)

Toss everything gently in a bowl and drizzle with dressing and chili oil.

Enjoy chilled or at room temperature.

Visit ehpresort.com