Recipe: Make EHP Resort Mango Salad with Lime Dressing
This mango salad is a perfect spring summer recipe because it’s refreshing and light and quick to prepare.” – Cedric Vongerichten of Wayan & Ma.de at EHP Resort & Marina.
Mango Salad with Lime Dressing
Lime Dressing:
2 tbsp olive oil
2 tsp fish sauce
4 tbsp fresh lime juice
Whisk together and set aside.
Salad:
1 ripe mango, sliced
½ cucumber, thinly sliced
¼ small red onion, thinly sliced
2 tbsp toasted cashews
5 cherry tomatoes, halved
A few leaves each of mint, basil, and cilantro
2 tbsp lime dressing
Drizzle of chili oil (optional, to taste)
Toss everything gently in a bowl and drizzle with dressing and chili oil.
Enjoy chilled or at room temperature.
Visit ehpresort.com