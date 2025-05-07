Seven Beach Lane Chef Joaquin Melo Comes to Rose Soiree 2025

Seven Beach Lane hotel is bringing their delicious bites to this year’s Dan’s Rosé Soirée Presented by Wilmington Trust.

Kicking off the Hamptons summer season and Dan’s Taste Summer Series lineup, Rosé Soirée will be held May 25 at Southampton Arts Center. Rosé Soirée is a tribute to the world’s finest rosés, including selections from around the world, Hamptons and the North Fork. Guests can indulge in exquisite bites prepared by Long Island’s top chefs while enjoying live music in a vibrant atmosphere.

Here, Seven Beach Lane Chef Joaquin Melo talks about the his food career, dining trends and this year’s Dan’s Taste Summer Series Presented by Wilmington Trust.

Seven Beach Lane Chef Joaquin Melo

How did you get into this line of work?

Accident. I started as a runner, front of house, then ended up moving into the kitchen and really enjoying it.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

Seasonality and local ingredients.

What new food trends are you seeing?

Sustainability and plant-based options.

What is your comfort food and why?

Bread and olive oil. In addition to being a perfect pairing, it also helps with nutrient absorption and helps to reduce blood sugar.

What is your favorite dish to make?

Whole pig or whole lamb. Simplicity but complexity of getting it correct.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Fluke crudo, gazpacho, and fava bean hummus.

