Sushi by Boū Brings Omakase Dining to Westhampton Beach

The chef prepares a roll at the Sushi by Boū experience in Westhampton Beach.

Y0u have to trust the experts, they say – and those words ring true at the Sushi by Boū pop-up in Westhampton Beach.

Sushi by Boū is an omakase speakeasy-style sushi experience, offered in a small, intimate space in an upstairs room of Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine in Westhampton Beach (32 Mill Road A). The tasting adventure comes with 12 pieces of sushi, made fresh right in front of customers as they sit at the bar, with drinks and cocktails offered separately.

Sushi by Boū officially opened May 23, but members of Dan’s Papers staff were treated to a special preview of the restaurant the night before. The team was treated to a small cocktail hour before the omakase experience — which leaves each course fully up to the chef — began at 8:30 p.m. Among the restaurant’s signature drinks is a selection of delicious sake and cocktails, including the refreshingly tart and sweet Sake To Me with yuzu, honey and, of course, sake on ice.

For the omakase special, chef Kinzang Wangchuk made Hamachi (yellowtail), Akami (lean bluefin tuna), Botan Ebi (spotted prawn), Ikura (salmon roe), Bincho (albacore), Maguro (chopped tuna), Hotate (scallop), Gindara (miso black cod), Toro (fatty tuna), Wagyu & uni (beef and sea urchin surf n’ turf), Salmon, and Unagi (barbecued eel).

The omakase experience is priced at $75 per guest and includes a round of sake, with additional cocktails available. Customers can, of course, request something else – but all sushi is prepared right in front of you and placed on a dish to be eaten by hand, exactly as presented with no additional seasoning. And once you dig in to the sushi as intended by the chef, it’s hard to imagine ever going back to drenching these exquisitely crafted delights in what now seems like overwhelming, flavor-destroying soy or wasabi.

“Bringing our flagship Sushi by Boū to the Hamptons is an exciting milestone for us,” founder Michael Sinensky said. “Our intimate dining experience, featuring high-quality sushi, offers guests an unforgettable culinary escape. We look forward to becoming a part of the Hamptons’ vibrant dining scene.”

Reservations for Sushi by Boū Westhampton Beach is available now through OpenTable. The space operates Thursday through Sunday, with multiple seating times offered each evening between 5 p.m. and midnight. After their omakase session, guests can relax on the venue’s patio or front lawn with beer, wine, or additional sake, and enjoy a limited selection of desserts.

Sushi by Boū operates locations throughout New York City, Chicago, South Florida, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and Puerto Rico, among others. Simplevenue also oversees additional culinary concepts including Omakaseed, a plant-based omakase experience; Fins and Scales, which offers a kosher option; and Trust Bae, a Filipino-Japanese tasting menu.

Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine, which is hosting the pop-up, has served the Westhampton Beach area for over 30 years. Founded by Erin Finley and David Blydenburgh, the family-run business has evolved from a gourmet market into a full-service restaurant and catering company known for its fresh, high-quality offerings and personalized approach to dining.

Reservations are available here. Or call Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine at 631-288-4722.