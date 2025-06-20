Arrest Made in Fatal Hit-and-Run of Hamptons Reality TV Realtor Sara Burack

Sara Burack (right) with a friend in 2014, Photo: Owen Hoffmann/PMC

A Virginia woman has been arrested for allegedly hitting a 40-year-old former Hamptons realtor and reality TV cast member who was killed in the crash early Thursday morning in Hampton Bays, Southampton Town Police said.

Amanda Kempton, 32, was charged on Friday with leaving they scene of a motor vehicle accident that resulted in a fatality in the death of Sara Burack. The charge is a vehicle and traffic law class D felony.

The victim — a Southampton resident and successful real estate broker, formerly of Nest Seekers International who appeared on the Netflix series Million Dollar Beach House and other shows — was rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital after she was found unconscious with serious injuries in the middle of Montauk Highway near Villa Paul restaurant (133 Montauk Highway West) and Springville Road shortly before 3 a.m. on June 19, police said. Burack died of her injuries later that day. Her death sparked an outpouring of grief from her friends and former colleagues on social media.

Kempton is being held overnight for arraignment at Southampton Town Justice Court. Attorney information was not immediately available.

Southampton Town Police Detectives are continuing the investigation and ask anyone with information about this case to call them at 631-702-2230 or or 631-728-3400.