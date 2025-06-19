Hampton Bays Fatal Hit & Run Victim Identified as Sara Burack of Southampton

Sara Burack (right) with a friend in 2014, Photo: Owen Hoffmann/PMC

The pedestrian victim in a hit and run crash in Hampton Bays Thursday has died and been identified as 40-year-old Sara Burack of Southampton. The driver, who fled the scene, remains at large.

Southampton Town Police sent out an update late Thursday afternoon noting that Burack, a Southampton resident and successful real estate broker, formerly of Nest Seekers International who appeared on the Netflix show Million Dollar Beach House, succumbed to her injuries after Hampton Bays Volunteer Ambulance took her to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment.

According to police, they received a 911 call at approximately 2:45 a.m. Thursday alerting them to a female lying in the roadway on Montauk Highway near Villa Paul Restaurant in Hampton Bays. Responding officers found Burack unconscious with serious injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

Southampton Town Police Detectives and a New York State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to investigate, and they have yet to report any witness statements or information detailing the car that hit Burack and left her there.

Authorities are asking that anyone who may have witnessed the incident to please contact the Southampton Town Police Department at 631-728-3400 or 631-

702-2230.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.