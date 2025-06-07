Savor Summer on the East End: Foodie Fun, Fundraisers & Fresh Openings

The 2024 Eleanor Whitmore Early Childhood Center Summer Benefit.

Make the most of your East End summer while it’s here and get out on the town with friends and family! Savor the season with the foodie happenings below.

Eleanor Whitmore Early Childhood Center has announced their “Tiny Feet, Big Futures” Summer Fundraiser will be taking place on Saturday, June 28 at Mulford Farm in East Hampton! The evening of community, cocktails and appreciation will happen from 5:30 to 8 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres and a raw bar from Annie Washburn’s East Hampton Kitchen paired with wine and cocktails provided by Wölffer Wines and Domaine Franey. The Summer Benefit will also feature live music from Pete & The Stray Dogs, a silent auction featuring exciting prizes including the rare opportunity to purchase a Magnum of Lafite Rothschild! A beautiful mural of the Childhood Center campus will be on display at the event where guests will have the opportunity to purchase and place tiny footprints with their names on the mural to support the Center. This year’s theme, “Tiny Feet, Big Futures” speaks to the importance of the early years in a child’s development and the lasting impression these experiences have on young children as they grow. The Center, who thanks to the support of the community, has maintained affordability with fees among the lowest in Suffolk County, continues to grow and add programming to further their mission to provide high-quality early education and support for working families in our socially and economically diverse community. For more info and to purchase your tickets, visit onecau.se/summerbenefit.

Arthur & Sons is open for the season with Happy Hour and a special prix fixe menu every Wednesday through Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. Happy Hour offers half priced appetizers and drink specials available at the bar only. If you’re in the mood for a three-course prix fixe, you can indulge in some of their best dishes for only $39.95! Start your meal with appetizer selections including Caesar salad, Artie’s chopped salad, meatballs, fried calamari or fried mozzarella. Your choice of entrées features their famous chicken parm, chicken piccata, chicken Francese, spicy rigatoni, rigatoni Bolognese, as well as other options. Finish the evening with a sweet treat of a mini cannoli plate or gelato al cioccolato cup. Reservations are recommended and can be made by visiting their website!

Goodiez ice cream is now available at The Clubhouse! Serving more than desserts and offering an oasis of sweetness, indulge in unique tastes where you can choose your flavor and your favorite cereal or toppings to be swirled together and served in a deliciously refreshing treat. The ice cream and cereal bar combinations are endless and gourmet Italian ices, invigorating slushes and velvety milkshakes are also available. Visit them this summer and play a game of bowling or a round of mini golf and grab some Goodiez! Bonus points if you make the winners treat you and your friends. Enjoy!

The Palm in East Hampton inside the historic Huntting Inn is now offering brunch! Brunch libations include a Bellisima Margarita, Espresso Martini, Peachy Keen, Mimosas your way, Steakhouse Bloody Mary, Coffee & Doughnuts or a Brunch Punch. Selected zero-proof cocktails are also available to sip on! Pair your beverages with brunch offerings of jumbo lump crab cake benedict, blueberry & ricotta pancakes, ‘parmigiana’ steak & eggs, warm apple-stuffed crepes, open-face Maine lobster club, their Palm wagyu burger and more. For more information and to make your reservations, visit their website or call the restaurant directly at 631-324-0411.

Did you know?

Riverhead’s Buoy One has moved locations to a new waterfront spot on the Peconic waterfront! Their West Main Street location had been a staple in the community since 2003, but with only 86 seats, they were ready for a change. The Restaurant & Seafood Market’s new location offers a covered patio for all-weather seating and will still have the fresh catch for sale in a case at the counter.

Bits & Bites:

First Fridays are back in Mattituck including Friday, June 6! Now through October on every first Friday of each month, head down to Love Lane for live music, food trucks, special shopping deals and more.

Looking for a tasty meal in Southampton with outdoor seating? Visit El Verano on the corner of Jobs Lane and Windmill Lane for delicious Mexican cuisine with a view of Agawam Park! The restaurant offers breakfast, lunch and dinner with menu items you won’t want to miss.

The Terrace at Canoe Place Inn has officially opened for the season weather permitting! Filled with lush greenery and climbing trellises, the outdoor “garden by the sea” terrace and bar area is the ideal backdrop for cocktails and meals 7-days a week with 120 al fresco seats. Visit their website for reservations!

