The Palm Tree Music Festival Poised to Return to the Hamptons

The 2024 Palm Tree Music Festival crowd, Photo: Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Since its inception in 2021 the Palm Tree Music Festival in the Hamptons has drawn tens of thousands of attendees and sold out both General Admission and VIP tickets with a lineup of high-profile artists like Kygo, Calvin Harris and Swedish House Mafia.

The 2025 edition will once again be held on Shinnecock Nation land in Southampton and is poised to be better than ever.

We chat with Michael Diaz, CEO of Palm Tree Crew Holdings, about the upcoming live music experiences and growing a brand that resonates far beyond the stage.

A Conversation with Michael Diaz, CEO of Palm Tree Crew Holdings

Can you tell us a little bit about how the festival got its start and how it ended up in the Hamptons?

Palm Tree Festival started with a vision from Kygo, the Norwegian music producer, and his manager Myles Shear. They saw an opportunity to create something more elevated and intimate than a traditional music festival, something that blends legendary music, travel and lifestyle in a way that felt personal. The Hamptons was where it all started, and it instantly captured the spirit of what Palm Tree Crew stands for. Cabo San Lucas came shortly after, a natural next step that shared the same energy and appeal in a different setting. It’s a high-end destination that shares our values: beautiful setting, strong community and a crowd that appreciates a curated experience.

What kind of crowd does the festival target?

It’s less about demographics and more about mindset. Our community brings together music lovers of all ages, a true mix of creatives, entrepreneurs, families and longtime friends who show up for a night worth remembering. They’re looking for something more intentional than the typical festival, drawn to the energy, the performances and a crowd that somehow feels like it fits together, even if no one’s the same. This balance is what gives Palm Tree Festival its personality. The best part? People constantly run into familiar faces, friends they met at past shows, guests they’ve seen year after year.

In a sea of festivals, how does Palm Tree Festival stand out?

Everything we do is rooted in hospitality and thoughtful curation. Our festivals are set in true destination locations and we build experiences that reflect the character and energy of each place. Every detail is intentional, from the lineup and food to our brand partners and overall production. Palm Tree Crew’s festivals aren’t built around scale; they’re built to be unforgettable. That’s why people come back. We’ve built real loyalty, hundreds of guests have attended multiple festivals across the country, and there’s also a core group that haven’t missed a single one.

How does the Hamptons edition differ from the festival in other locations?

The Hamptons has become a signature stop for us. It’s where we really established the festival and there’s a strong returning community here. Every festival is designed as a one-of-a-kind experience tailored to its market. In the Hamptons, the festival reflects the energy of the community, curated to match the setting, the crowd and the rhythm of summer out East.

Given the increasing security concerns around festivals—can you tell us a little bit about the safety precautions you’re taking to keep everyone safe?

Safety is always at the core of our planning process. Our operations team works closely with local police, private security and emergency services to make sure every aspect is covered, from crowd management and secure entry points to medical response and contingency planning. We want every guest to feel completely at ease and that starts well before doors open. When safety is thoughtfully handled behind the scenes, our guests can focus fully on the experience in front of them.

What are some of the most exciting elements you can tell us about happening this year in the Hamptons?

The lineup is incredible, of course, but what really sets it apart are the new immersive elements and unexpected moments we’re building in. This year, guests can expect bottle presentations powered by Tequila Don Julio, including surprise drops of the new 1942 minis at tables, along with bagel deliveries from Pop Up Bagels and activations from Revolve, and SipMARGS, among many others.