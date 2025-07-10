10 Questions: Tig Notaro, Comedian, Actor Coming to WHBPAC

Tig Notaro

Stand-up comedian, actress, podcaster and, most recently, film producer Tig Notaro is bringing her mix of deadpan, honest and endearing comedy to the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center stage on Sunday, August 18 and it promises to be a night of laughs and revelations from a woman who is currently on a real hot streak.

After becoming a fan favorite as Jett Reno in Seasons 2-5 of Star Trek: Discovery, Notaro is returning to the role in a new series, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, to be released on Paramount+ by 2026. Additionally, she’s produced a documentary, Come See Me in the Good Light, about poets and lovers Megan Falley and Andrea Gibson — who was named Colorado’s Poet Laureate in 2023 — coping with Gibson’s terminal cancer. The movie was by all accounts the darling of this year’s Sundance Film Festival, coming away with the Festival Favorite Award. It airs on Apple TV+ this fall.

Notaro is also well known for her hit Prime Video series One Mississippi, and her roles on Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, Army of the Dead and Young Jedi Adventures, to name a few. Her widely loved standup specials include favorites like Drawn, Happy to Be Here, and Hello Again, and she cohosts the “Handsome” podcast with Fortune Feimster and Mae Martin.

In anticipation of Notaro’s upcoming visit to the Hamptons and her August 18 show at WHBPAC, we asked her to answer our 10 Questions — a set of rapid-fire queries we ask many of the East End’s most notable personalities and visitors. Look for our full, in-depth interview with Tig Notaro in an upcoming issue of Dan’s Papers and right here on DansPapers.com.

Get tickets and info about Notaro’s Westhampton Beach show at whbpac.org.

1. Favorite book?

The 5 AM Club by Robin Sharma

2. The last thing that took your breath away?

Five deer lying close together off a wooded trail.

3. The last thing that made you cry?

Getting tough news about a dear friend.

4. It’s the eve of your execution… What would be your last meal?

My morning smoothie.

5. Something worth fighting for?

Planet Earth. If that goes, we go. As do all the issues we think are so pressing .

6. Something worth giving up?

Expectations.

7. Spend an afternoon with anyone—alive or dead—who would it be?

My mother. I would love to introduce her to my family.

8. An interesting object in your home or studio?

A beautiful crystal on our mantel from singer Edie Brickell.

9. Last film you watched?

Friendship.

10. What’s a movie everyone should watch?

The documentary Come See Me in the Good Light on Apple TV+ this fall.

READ MORE 10 QUESTIONS