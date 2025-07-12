Cheers to Summer: Savor, Sip & Celebrate the East End’s Food Scene

It’s time to dine like this on the East End food scene

Whether you’re raising a glass at Chefs of the Hamptons, savoring seaside bites at your favorite local restaurants, or cooling off with a tasty cocktail, there’s no shortage of ways to toast to the season. Check out what’s on the menu around the East End below!

A Hamptons’ Foodie’s Dream Comes True at Chef of the Hamptons presented by Wilmington Trust! The ultimate culinary event of the summer is taking place on Thursday, July 17 and is an annual favorite curated by Dan’s that includes the top chefs in the Hamptons all gathering in one location for one night to serve up their absolute best dishes. The walk-around event offers all kinds of fun with music from DJs and entertainment for the entire evening with access to the event including all food and drink. Every aspect of the evening has been carefully thought out from the cocktail selections to the magnificent views overlooking Three Mile Harbor. Silver entry can enjoy the party from 7 to 9 p.m., gold entry includes access to the early entry soirée from 6 to 9 p.m. and platinum VIP enjoys the early entry soirée AND the VIP lounge from 6 – 9 p.m. The event is rain or shine, and tickets are available on the Dan’s Taste website. Cheers!

Main and Mill House invites you in for Summer Fridays featuring live music and sliders! Ease into the weekend with an evening where they pair local talent with a relaxed atmosphere that’s perfect for unwinding. Bring your friends, order a glass of your favorite wine and enjoy delicious sliders in the courtyard! Deanna Hudson will be performing while you snack on slider options including Braun’s Lobster Roll Slider served chilled with spring lettuce, a Caprese Slider offering fresh tomatoes, basil leaves, mozzarella and balsamic drizzle and a Pulled Pork Slider with housemade cabbage slaw. The order also comes with North Fork Potato Chips and pickle spears and there’s a special Summer Slider Trio where you’ll get one of each slider. They operate on a first come first served basis, so make sure you get a spot on the patio! For more information, visit their website.

Birdie’s Ale House in Southampton is tee-ing up some delicious deals this summer perfect for cooling off after a long day on the course or after the beach. Their new Saturday special, Baileys Brunch, offers $4 Baileys you can drop into your Goldbergs coffee with their infamous bartender Bailey. Mondays are Reggae Monday where you can taste true island life sipping on a 32oz Margarita for only $18! Also on the schedule, Wednesday, July 16 they will be hosting an event with Southampton Animal Shelter, Tito’s for TITO! Sip on $10 Tito’s Lemonades where 50% of the proceeds will be donated to the animal shelter from 4 to 6 p.m. Help them find TITO a forever home! The British Open is happening from July 17 through 20, so enjoy free golf inspired swag sponsored by Michelob Ultra on Sunday!

Save the date! The 25th Anniversary of the Annual Hetrick-Martin Institute’s ‘Schools Out’ Benefit will take place on August 2. Best of the Hamptons Dinner tickets are already 50% sold out! Don’t miss delicious cuisine thanks to Almond Restaurant, Carissa’s Duryea’s, Dixon Advisory, Petrossian and STK Steakhouse alongside tasty wine, spirits and non-alcoholic beverages. The Hetrick-Martin Institute believes all young people, regardless of sexual orientation or identity, deserve a safe and supportive environment in which to achieve their full potential. They are proud to be the nation’s oldest organization helping queer and trans youth. A live auction, silent auction and complimentary gift bags are just some of the fun to be anticipated at the event. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased by visiting the Hetrick-Martin Institute website.

Did you know?

Captain Jack’s has Happy Hour you won’t want to miss Tuesday to Saturday. Specials include $6 wells, draft and bottles, $12 glasses of wine as well as 2 for $22 dishes on their bar menu. PLUS, the restaurant offers a $15 burger and a beer special all day and night at the bar! Visit them weeknights for their daily specials like BBQ night on Tuesdays where you can enjoy BBQ classics like mac ‘n cheese, Peconic prime brisket, pulled pork, BBQ pulled chicken, baby back ribs and lots of premium sides to enjoy alongside your meal. Make sure you leave room for dessert with sweet stuff of classic southern banana pudding or peanut butter pie! Reservations are recommended and can be made by visiting their website or by calling (631) 204-5877.

Bits & Bites:

Bedell Cellars if offering Wine Down Wednesdays. Stop in on Wednesday nights from 4 to 8 p.m. for live music and food trucks. Mark your calendars, The Como Brothers and Nice Buns Food Truck will be at Bedell Cellars on Wednesday, July 16!

Alive on 25 is returning to Riverhead on Friday, July 18 from 5 – 9 p.m. The summer block party focuses on local food, drink, music, artists and family fun. There’s something for everyone with its exciting lineup of attractions such as live music, tons of vendors and local food. Visit aliveon25.org for more information.

Food Quote: “When I figured out how to work my grill, it was quite a moment. I discovered that summer is a completely different experience when you know how to grill.” –Taylor Swift