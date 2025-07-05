Summer Sizzles on East End: Food, Fireworks & Festivities Light Up July

The Pridwin Hotel & Cottages

From waterfront cookouts to brunch pop-ups and seafood boils, the East End is serving up serious flavor this Fourth of July and beyond. Whether you’re here for the fireworks or the food (or both!), there’s no shortage of delicious ways to celebrate. Let the summer feasting begin!

The Shelter Island Fireworks take place on July 12 and can be viewed at The Pridwin Hotel & Cottages annual celebration! The relaxed yet elegant family-style cookout has been thoughtfully curated by Executive Chef Todd Ruiz and is set to begin at 5 p.m. Gather at communal picnic tables on their waterfront lawn overlooking Crescent Beach, where an abundant spread of seasonal favorites awaits — from classic BBQ staples to their signature paella. Guests will delight in a seafood-rich bounty from the sea and an evening of fun for the entire family. Live music will take place on the lawn, in addition to festive activities such as face painting, a bounce house, dunk tank, water balloons, and two rounds of their signature watermelon eating contest on the upper lawn! As the sun sets, prepare for a fireworks display over the bay set to begin at 9 p.m. All adult beverages will be available at the bar on the lawn, however pool and terrace are not included in your ticket. To ensure entry and seating, purchase your ticket in advance by visiting their website. Admission is $125 per adult and $35 per child. Enjoy!

A new culinary pop-up is launching in Montauk for July 4 weekend! Hole in the Wall will be bringing delicious brunch fare and serious coffee program out East for the first time at The Surf Lodge! Through Labor Day Weekend, guests can expect elevated yet approachable dishes and expertly crafted coffee made with Hole in the Wall Coffee Co. beans. Bites include acai bowls, kimchi scrambles, signature burgers, dulce de leche waffles, cold pressed juices and smoothies alongside an energizing espresso martini.

Good Ground Tavern at Canoe Place Inn is offering new weekly specials, in addition to happy hour daily from 3 to 5 p.m. at the bar. Enjoy Burgers & Brew on Monday featuring their tavern ribeye burger and select brews for $32. Tuesday features Friends & Neighbors Special, where a locals happy hour is offered all day. Wine Wednesdays includes select $10 wines by the glass. Thursdays they’re serving up Peeko Oysters & Bubbles with $2 oysters and $12 prosecco. Reservations are recommended and can be made by heading to their website.

Duryea’s Orient Point will now offer a new Seafood Boil on Wednesday nights! Savor lobster, snow crab claws, snow crab cluster, head-on shrimp, clams, mussels, corn, and peewee potatoes in lobster garlic broth served with aioli and lemon. Several transient boat slips are available at the marina for guests to dock, accommodating up to 75-foot vessels on a first come first serve basis. The seafood boil is available for a minimum of three people at $40 per person. Reservations can be made by visiting their website.

Rowdy Hall in Amagansett will now offer happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday. Drink specials on the new menu include a glass of prosecco, a Hugo spritz, Reissdorf Kölsch, ½ pint Guinness, and a shot of Irish whiskey or a martini. For raw bar fans, enjoy offerings of local oysters on the half, Napeague clams on the half shell, jumbo shrimp cocktail, as well as clams casino with toasted baguette and crispy rice with spicy tuna. Weekdays just got happier!

Did you know?

The Clubhouse is thrilled to announce that Common Ground East will be popping up at their venue The Room this summer! While they are in the works of transforming their newly combined space, The Clubhouse wants to assure everyone that they will remain a year-round entertainment destination for families and people of all ages. Common Ground East will be popping up this summer with high-end nightlife entertainment after dark on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. During the day, The Clubhouse will continue to serve delicious food, including sushi from Zokkon, hosting a comedy series with Governor’s Comedy and featuring live music in their new outdoor beer garden. There’s a lot of fun in store for 2025 for people of all ages, check out their website for the full list of happenings!

Bits & Bites:

New at South Edison is $10 drink specials after 10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays! Late nights just got better — because Montauk knows how to stay up late. Cheers!

DeRo’s Food & Family has announced they have officially added delicious pizzas to their menu! Reserve your tables by visiting their website or by calling 631-594-3379.

Ditch the grill and join North Fork Table & Inn for Cosmos and Clamfest on Friday, July 4! Enjoy fresh clams and tasty accompaniments, refreshing Cointreau cosmopolitans, good vibes and great company. Seatings start at 4 to 7 p.m. and you can secure your spot on OpenTable.

Palmer Vineyards has Sunset Friday with pizza and live music Friday, July 4 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.! Visit their website for more information and other happenings.

Lobster Roll Southampton invites you to the American Cut Dinner Party, an exclusive two-night summer soirée July 18 and 19! The family-style menu features American Cut’s signature steaks, sides and desserts plus a beer and wine open bar. For more information, visit their website.

Food Quote: “The Fourth of July isn’t complete without fireworks and food cooked over an open flame.” – Unknown