Cocktail Recipe: El Verano La Wendy with Casa Lotos Sotol

Casa Lotos Sotol

The “It” spirit of summer 2025 is poised to be sotol, a heritage spirit from Northern Mexico being celebrated as a lighter, less smoky alternative to tequila and mezcal. Offered in a recycled glass bottle, Casa Lotos Sotol is the Best in Class award winner from the Tasting Alliance for the second year – made from wild grown, hand-harvested sotol plants (not agave) using a distillation process powered by solar energy and without any preservatives, additives or GMOs (it’s even gluten-free and kosher).

Try Casa Lotos Sotol neat or in the La Wendy, a cocktail by El Verano’s chef-owner Julian Medina, named for Casa Lotos co-founder (and Sagaponack resident) Wendy Eisenberg.

EL VERANO LA WENDY

Ingredients (serves 1)

2 oz Casa Lotos Sotol Blanco

1 oz fresh lime juice

splash of Topo Chico

Garnish

lime wedge

Directions

Pour Casa Lotos Sotol Blanco in a rocks glass filled with ice, squeeze in the juice of one lime, add a splash of Topo Chico and garnish with a lime wedge.

El Verano is located at 10 Windmill Lane in Southampton. Call 631-377-3050 or visit elveranony.com.