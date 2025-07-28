Gwyneth Paltrow Hosts Nuclear Energy Advocate & Author Isabelle Boemeke for 'Rad Future' Launch

Gwyneth Paltrow, Isabelle Boemeke, Jessica Seinfeld, Photo: Robbie Nero

On Saturday, July 26, Amagansett resident Gwyneth Paltrow hosted a private event in celebration of Isabelle Boemeke, and the launch of her debut book, Rad Future: The Untold Story of Nuclear Electricity and How It Will Save the World. The forthcoming book will be published by Penguin Random House on Tuesday, August 12 and is one of the boldest climate manifestos of 2025.

A beauty entrepreneur and former model, Boemeke is perhaps best known for her online persona Isodope – the Internet’s first nuclear energy influencer who’s become the unapologetic force behind the fight for nuclear electricity.

Rad Future is a bold and thought provoking look at nuclear energy, making the case as the non-negotiable cornerstone of climate survival and global equity. And while it is science-forward, deeply researched and visually striking, for Boemeke, it isn’t just about a book — it’s about changing minds, shaping policy, and fueling the movement that has the potential to shift climate change.

Jessica Seinfeld was also in attendance, among other guests.

According to the publisher:

In Rad Future, science influencer Isabelle Boemeke shatters the fear and misinformation surrounding this technology and shows how the actual science tells a different story. It turns out that nuclear-generated electricity—nuclear electricity—is our best option for ensuring the future of the planet. Nuclear can power cities, desalinate water, create carbon-free fertilizer, and heat homes, all with the smallest environmental footprint of any energy source.

