Hamptons Chefs, Southampton Village Mayor to Announce Major Fundraising Effort for Texas Flood Recovery

Flood waters on the Texas Gulf Coast (Getty Images)

In response to the devastating floods that have displaced thousands of families across Texas, some of the Hamptons’ most celebrated chefs will be joining forces with the Mayor of the Village of Southampton to announce a coordinated effort to raise funds and resources to support recovery and relief.

The initiative will include a portion of sales from the upcoming Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons presented by Wilmington Trust culinary event, a live auction and proceeds from event chefs and vendors.

This community-driven response will be detailed at a press conference on Monday, July 14 at 11 a.m. at Southampton Village Hall (23 Main Street) in the Village of Southampton.

Southampton Village Mayor William Manger, leading chefs from top Hamptons restaurants, representatives from Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons and community leaders and supporters of the Texas relief effort are taking part in this effort.

Torrential rains and flash floods in multiple Texas counties have claimed lives, destroyed homes, and overwhelmed local infrastructure. This effort aims to provide immediate financial support to affected families and raise awareness about climate resilience through community engagement and culinary collaboration.

Learn more about Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons at DansTaste.com