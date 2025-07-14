Robert Kraft Donates $10K to Texas Flood Victims on the Spot in Southampton

Dan’s Papers publisher Victoria Schneps-Yunis and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft turned heads in the Hamptons this week — not for football, but for a surprise act of generosity on behalf of Texas flood victims.

While walking down Main Street in Southampton after brunch at 75 Main, Kraft was stopped by Dan’s Papers co-publisher Vicki Schneps, who had just wrapped a press conference at Village Hall alongside a group of top Hamptons chefs and Southampton Mayor William Manger.

“Mr. Kraft — we’re raising money for families in Texas. Can you help?” Schneps called out. Kraft didn’t hesitate, pledging $10,000 on the spot to the Salvation Army’s Texas flood relief fund.

“I’ve been a proud Jets fan for decades — but today, I’m officially a Patriots fan. Robert Kraft has a heart as big as Texas,” Schneps declared to cheers from the crowd.

The moment came during the kickoff of a Hamptons-based culinary relief initiative that will continue at Dan’s Taste of the Hamptons on Thursday, July 17, where a portion of proceeds from featured dishes will support Texas flood victims.

From Main Street to the main event — the Hamptons once again delivered star power, heart, and hometown heroics.