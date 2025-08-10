10 Questions with Rachel Feinstein, Comedian Playing East Hampton 8/27

Rachel Feinstein in her “Big Guy” special on Netflix

One of the best stand-up comedians working today, Rachel Feinstein is coming to The Room at The Clubhouse Hamptons in East Hampton (174 Daniels Hole Road) this Wednesday, August 27 from 8–11 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.).

Presented by Governor’s Comedy Club, Feinstein’s show will be new material following the release of her hit Netflix special Big Guy, released in May of 2024, where she shared many stories of her NYC firefighter husband, her wacky parents and young daughter. A Queens resident, Feinstein was named one of Variety‘s “10 Comedians to Watch” in 2024, she has three excellent comedy specials and has appeared on a long list of great films and television shows, including Trainwreck, Life & Beth, Crashing, Red Oaks, Inside Amy Schumer and the Grand Theft Auto V video game.

Feinstein spoke to Dan’s Papers at length in a recent interview, but as an added bonus in anticipation of her show on Wednesday, the comedian answers our 10 Questions — a set of rapid-fire queries we ask many of the East End’s most notable local personalities and visitors — below.

Tickets and info about Feinstein’s show are available at clubhousehamptons.com.

1. Favorite book?

In Cold Blood (by Truman Capote) or Anna Karenina (Leo Tolstoy).

2. The last thing that took your breath away?

My daughter telling me that I’m “prolly not gonna be an adult ever if I’m not one yet all ready”

3. The last thing that made you cry?

Some AI nonsense on Instagram that was generated to make me cry in a way that would cause me to buy some product on Amazon that related to that specific type of pre branded sudden grief?

4. It’s the eve of your execution… What would be your last meal?

Korean barbecue or a hostile amount of pasta

5. Something worth fighting for?

Sleep

6. Something worth giving up?

People

7. Spend an afternoon with anyone—alive or dead—who would it be?

Joan Rivers or any of my dead relatives, besides my Aunt Helen who was a lunatic

8. An interesting object in your home or office?

My purses all have some melted filth in them, does that count?

9. Last film you watched?

That demon K-pop kid movie (KPop Demon Hunters) on Netflix.

10. Tell me one thing you can do to keep your marriage happy.

My husband would say, put the tops back on everything because I live a capless life that infuriates him. I’d say compliments and hotels.

READ MORE 10 QUESTIONS