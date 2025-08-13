Alpina Chef Robin Mueller Talks Dan's White Party

Alpina Swiss Bakery will be serving up tasty regional cuisine at Dan’s White Party presented by Wilmington Trust, the summer’s most glamorous tradition, now making its North Fork debut at RGNY Vineyard in Riverhead this Saturday, August 16. It’s your last chance to party with Dan’s Taste this season, so enjoy an unforgettable night under the stars.

We spoke to Alpina Chef Robin Mueller about his career, food trends and inspiration, and what he’s serving at Dan’s White Party.

A Conversation with Alpina Chef Robin Mueller

How did you get into this line of work?

For decades, I lived behind the camera as a director of photography, capturing every genre of broadcast television imaginable. But it was always the food I loved filming most. Surrounded by culinary giants like Bobby Flay and the incredible chefs of Chopped, I didn’t just find inspiration — I discovered a fierce, undeniable passion for the world of hospitality. That passion led me away from the lens and toward a new creation: a restaurant born from one of our real estate properties. I haven’t looked back since.

What new food trends are you seeing?

I am seeing at our own restaurants that people are leaning into less experimental foods, looking for more traditional and approachable classics they are more familiar with. Our intention with our food is to bring nostalgia and comfort to our guests with every meal.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

I draw my inspiration from all my favorite restaurants around the world I have been to. I love the area and people which we are surrounded by; farms, vineyards and fishermen we have been masters at their crafts for generations. We have an incredible nook here on the North Fork, where we have a true meeting of land and sea.

What is your comfort food and why?

Simple foods with not too many ingredients , but the ones I use must be the best! I am a true believer of quality over quantity and honoring the products we get the opportunity to work with.

What is your favorite dish to make?

A close race between the impossible to pronounce Zürcher Geshnetzeltes and a Bolognese and in a pinch, yoiu cant go wrong with a pot of fondue.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

An authentic Swiss cheese fondue moitie-moitie, Switzerland’s most traditional and popular recipe, served on Alpina bakery bread, infused with Schlagerer Kirsch Schnapps.

alpinaswissbakery.com