East End Restaurants & Resorts Serve Up Fall Deals, Getaways

Duryea’s is heading down to Riviera Maya for the offseason.

Labor Day may mark the unofficial end of summer, but the East End is still serving plenty to celebrate — here’s what’s on the table:

Are you trying to come to terms with the fact that summer vacation is almost over? What better way to cope with your getaway ending than planning your next one! Duryea’s has announced they will be taking over the St. Regis Kanai Resort Riviera Maya for a second season, bringing its signature elegance and culinary flair to the Caribbean’s most breathtaking beachfront. From Nov. 17 to April 19, you can enjoy this Mediterranean-inspired oasis complete with wood tables, teak seating and soft blue accents with a taste of the East End with their ever-popular Lobster Cobb salad, decadent Mediterranean spreads and a wood-grilled asado platter. This second season marks the return of a collaboration that perfectly blends culinary excellence, design and barefoot luxury, offering guests a vibrant, unforgettable Caribbean escape. Learn more and plan your stay, visit the Duryea’s website under the Our Restaurants tab!

Planning on visiting the East End again in the fall? Don’t miss out on Fresno’s promos starting September 3! The restaurant will be offering dollar oysters on Sundays and discounted bottles of wine on Mondays for industry night. Plus, Taco Tuesday will be back by popular demand with a three-course special prix fixe and specialty cocktails with dishes including tacos, quesadillas, flatbreads, grilled fish, seasonal pasta and ceviches. Wine dinners will also be in the queue for the season, so keep an eye out for those happenings. For any mocktail lovers, the restaurant’s mocktail library is growing and they are excited to have an extensive collection to offer more celebratory ways to enjoy them. Reservations for the restaurant can be made by visiting their website.

The Hampton Maid is thrilled to share that the family owned and operated hotel will be offering a BOGO promotion, as well as a Stay & Dine Package for the fall! Guests who book their BOGO special will receive a second night for 50% off, plus taxes. Their Stay & Dine Package includes 20% off an overnight stay, as well as a $200 dining credit for the price of $150, plus gratuity, and if you extend your stay, you will receive 20% off any additional nights. For more information, visit the Hampton Maid website.

Did you know?

Looking to serve pizza at a summer evening movie night or during a football game with friends? Fierro’s Pizzeria in East Hampton offers an extra large “Fierro’s Big Boy Sicilian Pie” which includes 12 garlic knots, perfect for enjoying with friends and family! The giant pie is available with 24 hours prior notice. For more information and to order, visit them in person or call 631-324-5751.

Bits & Bites:

Good Ground Tavern at Canoe Place Inn hosts Summer Daily Happy Hour from 3–6 p.m. at their outdoor bar! Unwind with handcrafted cocktails, curated wines and elevated small plates served with a touch of historic charm and coastal ambiance. Visit their website to view the full menu.

Rumba serves Taco Tuesday every week for dine in or take out. Enjoy three tacos for $15 until 4 p.m. Visit their website for more information.

Coche Comedor has a large format cocktail that serves 2 to 3 people! Sip on the Mango con Chile made with Uruapan Charanda MX Rum Blanco, mango purée, fresh lime, agave, Bittermen’s Hellfire Shrub with a half-salted rim. Get your friends together and share a delicious cocktail!

Thinking ahead? Sag Harbor will be hosting HarborFest and Fall Arts & Crafts Fair the weekend of Saturday, September 13 and 14. Experience the village’s rich maritime history on full display all weekend long with Long Wharf filled with live music, kid’s activities, great food, beer and wine, as well as dozens of vendors representing Sag Harbor’s rich cultural and artistic history.

Enjoy 50% off all tapas and salades Tuesday through Sunday from 4–6 p.m. at the bar at R.AIRE. While you’re there, treat yourself to their happy hour priced wine, beer and cocktails. Cheers!

Couldn’t get a Resy at Arthur & Son’s over the summer? Rumor is they’ll be open after Labor Day! Book a reservation now by visiting https://arthurandsonsnyc.com/

Join the Riverhead Ciderhouse every Wednesday for complimentary tastings! From the bar to their kitchen, try some of their best offerings and sip on delicious ciders in their 8,000 square foot facility.

Food Quote: “Labor Day means grilling outside!” – Katie Lee