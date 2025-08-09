Soak Up Summer: Festivals, Food & Fun Heat Up the East End Before Labor Day

East End summer dining is special – and there’s only a month left for it.

With just weeks left until Labor Day, now’s the time to squeeze in every last drop of summer fun! Wear the cute outfit, visit the restaurant you’ve been dying to try, enjoy those cocktails out on the patio, fire up the grill and savor the season while it lasts. If you’re looking for a little inspiration, below are some of the fun happenings taking place across the East End this week!

The 50th Anniversary Polish Town Fair will be taking place on the weekend of August 16 and 17. Rain or shine, experience traditional Polish music, food and crafts in a vibrant cultural celebration in Riverhead. On Saturday, festivities begin at 10 a.m. with an opening ceremony featuring the Polish Town Queen and dignitary guests, followed with events throughout the day including Polish Folk dancing, music by Windstar, music by DJ Artur in the Civic Beer Garden and a party “under the tent” from 6 – 10 p.m. for $20 admission and more. On Sunday, enjoy events such as Pianist M. Kalisz playing Chopin, a pierogi eating contest, a performance from the Polish school, polka time and more. A Kids Corner will also take place on the east corner of Pulaski Street with fun activities for kiddos such as a petting zoo, pony rides, kid’s games, crafts and firefighter drills. To view the full itinerary and learn more about the fair, visit polishtownfair.com!

Namiro Sushi in Southampton is now offering Happy Hour every day from 4–6 p.m. Meet with friends after work during the week or get your weekend started right with table snacks including edamame, rock shrimp, lettuce cups, tuna crispy rice, pork gyoza, avocado crispy rice, chicken gyoza or teriyaki tofu. Sushi rolls, nigiri and sashimi are also on the menu that you can indulge on while sipping on beverages including Skyy vodka martinis, Sapporo draft, house margaritas, Bedell Sauvignon Blanc, Soleil Des Alpes Rosé, Monte Degli Pinot Noir, Cinzano prosecco or Sho Chiku Bai Classic sake. Reservations can be made by visiting their website.

Sylvester Manor and The Pridwin invite you to a summer cocktail reception to benefit Sculpture @ Sylvester Manor on Thursday, August 14. Hors d’oeuvres made with Sylvester Manor Farm produce, special cocktails by Pridwin mixologists and a performance by singer and composer Jeffrey Pregram of the Tsalagi Nation await you from 5 – 7 p.m. Following the resounding success of the inaugural exhibition in 2024, this 2nd Annual Sculpture at Sylvester Manor exhibition elevates the dialogue around art, history and landscape within a multicultural community in the outdoors. For more information on additional tours of the exhibition and to purchase your tickets to the cocktail reception, visit the Sylvester Manor website.

Did you know?

Every Sunday night all summer long, Doubles Restaurant in Amagansett is hosting Summer Sunday Backgammon Tournaments to support Hoops 4 Hope? It’s $20 to play and the winner of the evening gets a $20 Doubles gift card. Arrive by 5 p.m. for games to start at 5:30 p.m. and enjoy great food, good vibes and a little friendly competition for a good cause.

Bits & Bites:

Baron’s Cove in Sag Harbor invites families to join them for Saturday Brunch and Craft Studio on August 16. Bring the whole family to Saturday brunch at Baron’s, where your little ones will enjoy a fun and engaging craft workshop run by The Craft Studio. Drop-ins are welcome, but they also invite you to reserve your craft in advance by visiting the Baron’s Cove website. Happy crafting!

Fresno Restaurant in East Hampton has announced two new menu items. Savor the flavors of summer with a yellow peach salad served with watercress, local radish, toasted almonds, crispy prosciutto cotto, shaved pecorino and a truffle-honey vinaigrette, as well as a summer watermelon salad with arugula, fennel, cucumber, walnuts and a lemon-feta vinaigrette. Reservations are recommended and can be made by visiting their website.

There’s still two more nights to enjoy some classic summer fun at the Sag Harbor Fire Department Carnival at Havens Beach. Support local firemen and win some prizes, ride some rides, watch a fireworks show on August 8 and engage in family fun for everyone. The carnival is taking place through August 9 from 5 to 10 p.m. and offers “The Best New York City-Style Food Vendors.”

Riverhead Ciderhouse has announced they are now serving Hershey’s Ice Cream! Now you can sip on your favorite ciders and enjoy a sweet treat on a hot summer night.

Food Quote: “The fields are high with ripening grain, the sun is hot and bright, and the air is filled with the scent of peaches picked from the trees, and the sweet perfume of corn on the cob.” – Jean Herse