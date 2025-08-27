Food & Drink

FreshDirect Hosts Utopia Bagels Pop-Up in Southampton

08/27/2025
Utopia Bagels will offer a collaborative menu of their beloved bagels at FreshDirect in Southampton

Get ready to enjoy bagels and bubbles in Southampton!

On Thursday, August 28, FreshDirect on Main is hosting Utopia Bagels, one of NYC’s best bagel shops, for a one-day pop-up to kick off the last official weekend of summer.

From 9 a.m. to noon, Utopia Bagels will offer a collaborative menu of their beloved bagels, including ” Fresh Catch,” made with FreshDirect’s lobster salad, smashed avocado, caviar and microgreens.

They’ll also be bringing along a selection of plain bagels, everything bagels, cream cheese and their signature “Worth It Bagel,” topped with Nova lox, cream cheese, tomato, red onion and capers.

Utopia Bagels is serving at FreshDirect in Southampton Thursday

The pop-up, Utopia bagel’s first and only in the Hamptons, is open to all, with more details on the offerings on Instagram @freshdirect and @utopiabagels.

This special Utopia Bagels collab marks the end of the summer season for FreshDirect on Main, which opened in May as FreshDirect’s first-ever retail location.

Guests will enjoy free bites and champagne at the event.

FreshDirect on Main, is located at 70 Main Street in Southampton, freshdirect.com

