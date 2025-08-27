FreshDirect Hosts Utopia Bagels Pop-Up in Southampton
Get ready to enjoy bagels and bubbles in Southampton!
On Thursday, August 28, FreshDirect on Main is hosting Utopia Bagels, one of NYC’s best bagel shops, for a one-day pop-up to kick off the last official weekend of summer.
From 9 a.m. to noon, Utopia Bagels will offer a collaborative menu of their beloved bagels, including ” Fresh Catch,” made with FreshDirect’s lobster salad, smashed avocado, caviar and microgreens.
They’ll also be bringing along a selection of plain bagels, everything bagels, cream cheese and their signature “Worth It Bagel,” topped with Nova lox, cream cheese, tomato, red onion and capers.
The pop-up, Utopia bagel’s first and only in the Hamptons, is open to all, with more details on the offerings on Instagram @freshdirect and @utopiabagels.
This special Utopia Bagels collab marks the end of the summer season for FreshDirect on Main, which opened in May as FreshDirect’s first-ever retail location.
Guests will enjoy free bites and champagne at the event.
FreshDirect on Main, is located at 70 Main Street in Southampton, freshdirect.com