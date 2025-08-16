Grape Stomping, Biergartens, Sushi Feasts, Pizza-Making & More on the East End

Seafood at The Halyard in Greenport.

What pairs best with late summer? Wine, oysters, DJ sets, and hands-on pizza-making! Check out what’s happening in the East End food scene this week and get your calendar — and appetite — ready.

Save the date! RGNY will be hosting their annual Stomp Party on Sunday, September 7. Get ready to get your feet dirty, your spirit dancing and to celebrate the harvest season. The party will be full of grape stomping, live salsa music and flowing wine at one of the most festive Long Island winery events. Whether you’re stomping grapes or sipping rosé, this interactive North Fork vineyard party is a must for fun-seekers and wine lovers alike! Lunch will be provided by Ammiratis on Love Lane, as well as Dos Ositos Paletas. For more information on the lunch offerings and to purchase your tickets, visit the RGNY website.

Shippy’s in Southampton expanded their restaurant to include a new Biergarten Garden! Their full menu is available in the newly renovated space alongside a diverse selection of beers, ranging from local gems to timeless German classics. Unwind and socialize among their authentic Bavarian Biergarten tables adorned in the iconic Shippy’s green. For more than six decades, Shippy’s has remained a beloved Southampton mainstay, serving as a cherished gathering place for locals and visitors alike. Join them in celebrating this new addition to their space and enjoy delicious German cuisine! Reservations can be made by visiting their website or by calling them directly at 631-283-0007.

Looking for delicious Japanese Cuisine on the East End? Showwin in Southampton offers both lunch and dinner featuring classics such as Tom Yom soup, gyoza, shumai, rock shrimp tempura, a la carte sushi or sashimi, rolls or hand rolls, as well as tasty noodle entrees and fried rice. Customer’s Favorite Rolls include the Godzilla Roll, Yammy Roll, J&J Roll, Tuna Lover Roll, Kamikaze Roll, Wayne’s Cucumber Roll, Queen Roll, Pool Dr 4 Roll, Hampton Roll and more. If you’re joining them for lunch, they have special deals including a sushi lunch featuring 6 pieces of sushi and a California roll, a sashimi lunch with 9 pieces of sashimi, a sushi and sashimi lunch which comes with a combination of both and a chirash lunch which offers assorted sashimi over rice. Other entrées from the kitchen for lunch, and dinner, include general tso’s chicken, chicken broccoli, sesame chicken and chicken teriyaki. For their full menu, visit their website.

Looking for something fun to do with your little ones? From Monday to Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m., kids become pizza chefs at DeRo’s Food & Family in Hampton Bays! They will get to roll their own pizza dough, add the toppings of their choice and create their very own pizza with the guidance of their chef in a hands-on, unforgettable experience. Spaces fill fast, so don’t miss out on this fun and delicious activity for the whole family. The restaurant is open 7 days a week for lunch and dinner and also serves a special breakfast menu on the weekend full of dishes everyone will enjoy. Visit their website for more information and to book your reservations.

Did you know?

R.AIRE is savoring the rest of the season with Summer Happy Hour! Tuesday through Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the bar, all of their tapas and salads are half off with happy hour priced wine, beer and cocktails! On Tuesdays, enjoy $1 oysters alongside the offerings and on Wednesdays their R.AIRE burger is 50% off! Reservations are recommended and can be made by visiting their website.

Bits & Bites:

Love a raw bar? Rowdy Hall is serving happy hour specials Monday through Friday from 3–6 p.m. with menu items including local oysters on the half, Napeague clams on the half and jumbo shrimp cocktail. Also on the menu is clams casino with toasted baguette and crispy rice with spicy tuna. Plus, sip on drink specials of prosecco, hugo spritz, rosé, Reissdorf Kölsch, a half pint of Guinness and a shot of Irish whiskey or a martini.

Planning ahead? Save the date for Fall Long Island Restaurant Week from Sunday, November 2 to Sunday, November 9! Visit their website to check in on participating restaurants as we get closer to the promotion.

Navy Beach in Montauk has live DJ sets spinning Friday, August 15 through Sunday August 17 to enjoy while you dine! Reservations are available on their Resy or by calling 631-668-6868.

Food quote: “Remember to be gentle with yourself and others. We are all children of chance, and none can say why some fields will blossom and others lay brown beneath the August sun.” – Kent Nerburn