Mickey Paraskevas Discusses 2025 Hampton Classic Poster Art

August 22, 2025 Dan’s Papers cover art (detail) by Mickey Paraskevas

Cover artist and Southampton resident Mickey Paraskevas discusses his 2025 Hampton Classic poster art and his many years of experience at the end of summer equestrian event.

A Conversation with Mickey Paraskevas

Can you tell me about this cover painting and how it became the Hampton Classic poster art this year?

First of all, I love the Hampton Classic. It is steeped in rich history. Some attendees go to celebrity watch, but I enjoy going and filling up my many sketchbooks, dating back to 1984 when I attended my first show. Although I don’t ride, I prefer to celebrate the beauty of the horses, who are so graceful. It amazes me to witness the lead line pony where these young kids aspire for greatness, and I appreciate the accomplished equestrians who possess the discipline of riding and jumping. The Classic is a wonderful event. I knew the 50th anniversary was coming up about a year and a half ago. I’ve done four Hampton Classic posters. I thought it was such an honor, not only to do one, but it would be tremendous to paint the 50th Anniversary poster. I’ve had this image kicking around in my head for a few years. The horse and rider under that summer sky at the end of the day were something that needed to be painted. I was proud to be chosen for the fifth time. There have been some great artists who have created posters. Robert Weaver, James McMullan, and Paul Davis, to name three of my favorites. I’m in good company.

What are your favorite memories or experiences at the Hampton Classic?

The Classic, which represents the end of summer, is bittersweet for me. Nothing compares to a Hamptons summer, which is my favorite season. I don’t even mind all the people and the insane traffic. I’m in my studio most of the day. It’s solitary work. So, people out here in the summer add some fun to the day. There is always a meet and greet on Main Street most days. I meet old friends and make new ones. The Hampton Classic is the best way to close out the season. It is a special event. I had a sketchbook for the master’s program I was in at School of Visual Arts (SVA) in 1985. I managed to make a few phone calls and lobbied the directors at the time to do the poster. I am proud to say I’ve done posters in 1987, 1992, 1998, 2008 and now 2025. I can’t tell you after 40 years of being out here how many sketchbooks there are in my studio.

I have to confess, I’m not a horse person. The thought of me riding around the ring would terrify me. I’d most likely fall off. The only common interest a horse and I have is that we both like sugar and a good apple. Having said this, the event is a wonderful place to draw on the spot. The repetitive motion of the riders makes capturing the movement somewhat easier.

The Grand Prix tent is always a huge, spectacular event. The colorful decorative tables are breathtaking, and the food is outstanding. I got to meet Bruce Springsteen one year. His wife was nice and remembered that my mother and I created Junior Kroll, which appeared in Dan’s Papers from 1990 to 2001. A toy company had made Junior in riding gear, and it was a big hit at the show way back when.

I remember the fun days when dogs were allowed everywhere. It made for some interesting drawings.

The best thing is the Grand Prix tent about an hour before the Grand Prix. It’s mostly about getting your photo taken and figuring out which table has the best food. Ross Runnels and I used to table hop and compare notes on who had the best shrimp or best lobster roll. Somewhere in there, a horse event was taking place.

You have such a brilliant range and are able to do everything from adorable cartoons to beautifully rendered landscapes and scenes, like this horse image, and even sculpture. Does doing any one thing give you more pleasure?

I never listened to the art world. I could have just kept painting my well-known beach paintings. I get bored easily, and so I tend to flip from project to project. I told my mom a long time ago that she should write a children’s book. She did. She was very clever and a wonderful writer, and so we embarked on a journey that led to three animated series. I love that we worked together. My mother had a whole new career at a very late stage of her life.

I also paint constantly. I loved my 2022 project: a painting a day for a year. I have an MFA from SVA; however, that year, I learned much more about painting from doing one a day. I think I’m a better painter because of it. I might even do it again in 2026.

I was never an artist for one style or type of art. I like to mix it up. And I seem to have inherited my mother’s love of the written word. I learned to write a script from working with her.

Is there anything artistically that you dream of accomplishing that you have not yet created or achieved?

I want to do a prime-time adult animated series… and I want it to be with …. I can’t say. I am too superstitious to talk about projects that are in the works. My goal is a prime-time show. Don’t tell anyone. I work with my wife and my sister-in-law, Lisanne. We meet and walk together every morning for exercise and run over the projects we are currently working on. Lisanne also works with me as a creative director for painting projects. She’s very clever.

Do you have any new exhibitions, books, TV shows, or projects in the works?

Nettie’s Country Bakery is going to publish my new book, I Ate Santa’s Cookies. It’s based on Joe, the owner of the bakery, and his journey from childhood, when he meets Santa on Christmas Eve. Stop in and pick one up. It’s a great bakery located on Railroad Avenue in Center Moriches. I’ll be doing a signing there, but we don’t have a firm date yet. Ask for the S’mores brownies. The best. Outstanding. We are still working on the reboot of Maggie and the Ferocious Beast. I can’t tell you what a long slog it’s been. The industry sure has changed over the last few years.

Where is the best place for people to see your art in person or online?

I’m on Instagram under @paraskevas_studios. And of course, please see me at michaelparaskevas.com. Check us out on Instagram. I love the comments, so feel free to ask me question.