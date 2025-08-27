Dan's Power Women of the East End Celebrates Local Leaders Sept. 10

The 2024 Dan’s Papers Power Women of the East End (Ralph Depas)

Get ready for an unforgettable evening of inspiration, networking, and celebration as Schneps Media hosts the annual Dan’s Power Women of the East End on Wednesday, September 10, 2025 at The Muses in Southampton.

This prestigious, SOLD OUT event honors the region’s most influential women leaders across business, government, healthcare, education and philanthropy, recognizing their outstanding commitment and impact on Long Island’s East End community.

Schneps Media, the publisher of Dan’s Papers and dozens of other newspapers, organizes this annual event to bring together women from various sectors, including healthcare, education, business and nonprofit organizations. The Power Women serves as a platform to acknowledge and celebrate those who drive positive change and innovation within the community.​

The evening kicks off at 5 p.m. with the exclusive VIP Power Hour, where honorees will receive their official Schneps Media Star Networking pins and have the opportunity to connect with fellow change-makers and sponsors over drinks and hors d’oeuvres. At 6 p.m., doors open for all guests to mingle, enjoy delicious fare, and celebrate the accomplishments of the honorees.​

The highlight of the night begins at 7:30 p.m. with a high-energy award ceremony led by Schneps Media President and CEO Victoria Schneps, where each honoree will be formally recognized for their contributions to the East End. The evening will feature a live auction hosted by GSM Charity Auctions Inc.

There will also be raffles, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting ECLI VIBES, an organization dedicated to empowering and uplifting survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and abuse.

Don’t miss this opportunity to honor and connect with the East End’s most powerful and inspiring women leaders. For tickets, sponsorships, or to nominate someone for future recognition, visit the Power Women website.

2025 Power Women of the East End Honorees

Jeena R. Belil, Law Firm Owner/Managing Partner, The Law Office of Jeena R. Belil, PC

Sofia Blair, Assurance Principal, BDO USA, P.C.

ICON: Maggie Bopp, Trial Attorney, Rappaport, Glass, Levine & Zullo

Bonnie M. Cannon, Executive Director, Bridgehampton Child Care and Recreational Center

Cate Carbonaro, Executive Director, The Retreat

Ann Ciardullo, Senior Global Real Estate Advisor, Sotheby’s International Realty

Legacy Award: Bonnie Comley, Co-Founder, BroadwayHD

Legacy Award: Leah Lane, Producer, Theatre Venture, Inc.

Silvia A. Cota, MBA, BSN, RN, CEN, Chief Executive Officer, Visiting Nurse Service & Hospice of Suffolk

Onida Coward Mayers, Chief Government Affairs Officer; CEO/President, Oaktree Solutions; Comadre Communications

ICON: Christine Curiale-Steinmuller, Managing Partner, Platinum Capital Financial

Mariah Dempsey, President/Chief Creative Director, Mariah Dempsey Arts

Tijuana Fulford, Executive Director, The Butterfly Effect Project

Lenea Green, President & CEO, With All My Heart Inc.

Sue-Ann Greenfield, CTI Certified Life Coach, Specializing in Life Coaching for Seniors, SAG Life Coaching

Renee Guerrieri, President/Chief Executive Officer, LoDuca Associates, Inc.

Jennifer Hernandez, Executive Director & Co-Founder, ECLI-VIBES

Grace Marie Horan, Owner, Senior Health Plan Specialists Inc.

Gretchen Howe, Sr. Administrator, East Hampton Meals on Wheels

Entrepreneur of the Year/ICON: Aleksandra Kardwell, President, Hamptons Employment Agency, Inc.

Jennifer LaMaina, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Discoveries East End Learning and Mentorship Center and Bright & Early Discoveries Child Care Center, LLC

Kim Lenar-Ehrhardt, Founder, The Hyve Hamptons

Mary Beth Lichtneger, Chief Operating Officer, Kinexion

ICON: Christine Malafi, Esq., Senior Partner, Campolo, Middleton & McCormick, LLP

Sandra Melendez, Founder, SM Law Group

Samantha Morales, Program Manager of East End THRIVE, Family & Children’s Association

Kelly Murphy, Executive Director/CEO, Suffolk County Industrial Development Agency

Gwen O’Shea, President & CEO, Community Development Long Island

Julie Pinkwater, Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker, Douglas Elliman

Martha Reichert, Partner & Co-Chair of the Land Use and Zoning Group, Twomey, Latham, Shea, Kelley, Dubin & Quartararo LLP

ICON: Lisa Rispoli, Partner, Trust & Estate Services Leader, Private Client Services Leader, Grassi

ICON: Patricia Rizzi, Owner, East End Lobster Bake

Michele Rizzo-Berg, Executive Director, Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

ICON: Dr. Jessica Rosati, Vice President of Programs and Community Services, Long Island Cares Inc. – The Harry Chapin Food Bank

RISING: Idalia Boczek, Director of Satellite Services, Long Island Cares Inc. – The Harry Chapin Food Bank

Sara Stanich, CFP®, Founder, Cultivating Wealth

ICON: Tina Toulon, Executive Director, New York Cancer Foundation

Genevieve Villaflor, Executive Director, Sag Harbor Cinema

Leshawn Walker, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, You’re Our Unity

ICON: Angelique Williams, Logistics Specialist, Paws of War