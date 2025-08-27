Dan's Power Women of the East End Celebrates Local Leaders Sept. 10
Get ready for an unforgettable evening of inspiration, networking, and celebration as Schneps Media hosts the annual Dan’s Power Women of the East End on Wednesday, September 10, 2025 at The Muses in Southampton.
This prestigious, SOLD OUT event honors the region’s most influential women leaders across business, government, healthcare, education and philanthropy, recognizing their outstanding commitment and impact on Long Island’s East End community.
Schneps Media, the publisher of Dan’s Papers and dozens of other newspapers, organizes this annual event to bring together women from various sectors, including healthcare, education, business and nonprofit organizations. The Power Women serves as a platform to acknowledge and celebrate those who drive positive change and innovation within the community.
The evening kicks off at 5 p.m. with the exclusive VIP Power Hour, where honorees will receive their official Schneps Media Star Networking pins and have the opportunity to connect with fellow change-makers and sponsors over drinks and hors d’oeuvres. At 6 p.m., doors open for all guests to mingle, enjoy delicious fare, and celebrate the accomplishments of the honorees.
The highlight of the night begins at 7:30 p.m. with a high-energy award ceremony led by Schneps Media President and CEO Victoria Schneps, where each honoree will be formally recognized for their contributions to the East End. The evening will feature a live auction hosted by GSM Charity Auctions Inc.
There will also be raffles, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting ECLI VIBES, an organization dedicated to empowering and uplifting survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and abuse.
Don’t miss this opportunity to honor and connect with the East End’s most powerful and inspiring women leaders. For tickets, sponsorships, or to nominate someone for future recognition, visit the Power Women website.
2025 Power Women of the East End Honorees
Jeena R. Belil, Law Firm Owner/Managing Partner, The Law Office of Jeena R. Belil, PC
Sofia Blair, Assurance Principal, BDO USA, P.C.
ICON: Maggie Bopp, Trial Attorney, Rappaport, Glass, Levine & Zullo
Bonnie M. Cannon, Executive Director, Bridgehampton Child Care and Recreational Center
Cate Carbonaro, Executive Director, The Retreat
Ann Ciardullo, Senior Global Real Estate Advisor, Sotheby’s International Realty
Legacy Award: Bonnie Comley, Co-Founder, BroadwayHD
Legacy Award: Leah Lane, Producer, Theatre Venture, Inc.
Silvia A. Cota, MBA, BSN, RN, CEN, Chief Executive Officer, Visiting Nurse Service & Hospice of Suffolk
Onida Coward Mayers, Chief Government Affairs Officer; CEO/President, Oaktree Solutions; Comadre Communications
ICON: Christine Curiale-Steinmuller, Managing Partner, Platinum Capital Financial
Mariah Dempsey, President/Chief Creative Director, Mariah Dempsey Arts
Tijuana Fulford, Executive Director, The Butterfly Effect Project
Lenea Green, President & CEO, With All My Heart Inc.
Sue-Ann Greenfield, CTI Certified Life Coach, Specializing in Life Coaching for Seniors, SAG Life Coaching
Renee Guerrieri, President/Chief Executive Officer, LoDuca Associates, Inc.
Jennifer Hernandez, Executive Director & Co-Founder, ECLI-VIBES
Grace Marie Horan, Owner, Senior Health Plan Specialists Inc.
Gretchen Howe, Sr. Administrator, East Hampton Meals on Wheels
Entrepreneur of the Year/ICON: Aleksandra Kardwell, President, Hamptons Employment Agency, Inc.
Jennifer LaMaina, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Discoveries East End Learning and Mentorship Center and Bright & Early Discoveries Child Care Center, LLC
Kim Lenar-Ehrhardt, Founder, The Hyve Hamptons
Mary Beth Lichtneger, Chief Operating Officer, Kinexion
ICON: Christine Malafi, Esq., Senior Partner, Campolo, Middleton & McCormick, LLP
Sandra Melendez, Founder, SM Law Group
Samantha Morales, Program Manager of East End THRIVE, Family & Children’s Association
Kelly Murphy, Executive Director/CEO, Suffolk County Industrial Development Agency
Gwen O’Shea, President & CEO, Community Development Long Island
Julie Pinkwater, Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker, Douglas Elliman
Martha Reichert, Partner & Co-Chair of the Land Use and Zoning Group, Twomey, Latham, Shea, Kelley, Dubin & Quartararo LLP
ICON: Lisa Rispoli, Partner, Trust & Estate Services Leader, Private Client Services Leader, Grassi
ICON: Patricia Rizzi, Owner, East End Lobster Bake
Michele Rizzo-Berg, Executive Director, Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts
ICON: Dr. Jessica Rosati, Vice President of Programs and Community Services, Long Island Cares Inc. – The Harry Chapin Food Bank
RISING: Idalia Boczek, Director of Satellite Services, Long Island Cares Inc. – The Harry Chapin Food Bank
Sara Stanich, CFP®, Founder, Cultivating Wealth
ICON: Tina Toulon, Executive Director, New York Cancer Foundation
Genevieve Villaflor, Executive Director, Sag Harbor Cinema
Leshawn Walker, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, You’re Our Unity
ICON: Angelique Williams, Logistics Specialist, Paws of War