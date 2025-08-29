The Office Delray Announces Major Revamp While Classics Remain

Inside the newly revamped The Office Delray

Sixteen years after The Office opened in 2009 on Atlantic Avenue with the idea of pairing serious cooking with an easygoing neighborhood bar, the Delray original enters a new, updated era. The room has been refreshed with decor to warm the space, and a reimagined menu has been shaped in collaboration with culinary partner Alexander Ringleib. Meanwhile, day to day stewardship has passed from founder John Rosatti to his daughter, Angela Rosatti, who grew up in the family’s restaurants and now guides the brand’s evolution.

The Office helped turn Atlantic Avenue into a true dining corridor, and it has been a cornerstone ever since. The first modern gastropub on the Avenue, it quickly became a place where locals and visitors met over craft cocktails, a strong beer list, and what many still call the city’s most influential burgers. Its signature burger helped spark the early BurgerFi concept, a South Florida success that traces its roots to The Office’s recipe. That burger remains a must‑order, and it still anchors a board that defines the category.

“The Office has always been equal parts flavor and fun,” Angela Rosatti says. “We are honoring what made this place a Delray staple, while tightening the details guests feel the second they sit. The refresh brings comfort, the menu sharpens the food story, and our bar program reflects how people like to drink today. Sixteen years in, we are still cooking with heart and hosting like family.”

The new menu and cocktail list bring some great bites and libations, such as the returning Delray Deviled Eggs, Short Rib Spring Rolls, Tuna Cones, Angry Cauliflower, and the Big Deal Pretzel, and burgers, including the The Office and CEO to the two‑patty Office Smash. Large plates keep one foot in comfort and one in chef craft, think Lomo Saltado, Faroe Island Salmon, Fancy Steak and Potato, and a bright trio of salads under Cubicle Greens.

Cocktails lean fresh and modern. Signatures include Office Spritz, Immunitini, Pineapple Eclipse, Mango Colada, Coffee Break, and Ember Envy. Guests looking to take a night off the proof can choose from mocktails such as, Crisp AF, Strawberry Static, Mint Condition, and Mockstar Martini. The beer program ranges from the house Office Lager to a deep list of draft and packaged favorites.

Throughout October, The Office will spotlight anniversary dishes and cocktails, along with community‑minded moments that nod to its Delray roots. Specific dates and DJ programming will be announced in the weeks ahead.

Service spans lunch, weekend brunch, dinner, happy hour and late night, with a DJ on select evenings. Happy Hour runs daily from 3–7 p.m., and the Late Night menu carries the party through midnight Sunday to Thursday and 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Learn more at theofficedelray.com