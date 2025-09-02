Brit Wins $400K in 2025 Hampton Classic Grand Prix

Jessica Mendoza (GBR) and In The Air claimed their first 5* victory in the $400,000 Longines 2025 Hampton Classic 5* Grand Prix (© KindMedia )

Jessica Mendoza of Great Britain rode her mount In The Air to victory in the $400,000 Longines Hampton Classic 5* Grand Prix in Bridgehampton on Aug. 31 during the event’s 50th anniversary.

Mendoza earned her first win in the competitio with over 38 horse-and-rider combinations representing 14 countries in Nick Granat’s highly technical course featuring 17 total jumping efforts set at 1.60 meters.

“It’s a pretty amazing win,” Mendoza said. “This is one of the best American shows. It’s truly amazing to be here and to win the Grand Prix. It’s always fun to go into the jump-off with the top three; you don’t have much to lose. I knew there was a bit of room where Shane could catch me, but my mare was perfect across the ground. She’s an incredible horse and had an incredible summer. She really found herself this year.”

The prestigious horse show returned on Aug. 24 featuring FEI CSI5* and CSI2* show jumping and USEF Premier hunter competitions with more than $1 million in prize money.

Mendoza had one of only two-double clear scores in 37.34 seconds atop the 12-year-old Dutch Warmblood mare she co-owns with Georgia Kipp, Kristi Mitchem, Mellissa Skowlund and Pernilla Amman.

Along with the winner’s share of the prize money, Mendoza also won a Longines timepiece and bottles of wine from Wölffer Estate. Professional groom Lina Karlsson, who cares for In The Air, took home $500 from Aden Brook for keeping the horse healthy and ready to compete.

For full results, visit hamptonclassic.com