Cereal4All Cereal Drive Returns September 27 at FAU Stadium

Luke and Jett Justin, Founders of Cereal4All, Courtesy Boca Helping Hands

Boca Helping Hands (BHH), in collaboration with Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Athletics and Cereal4All will commemorate September’s Hunger Action Month by hosting the Fifth Annual Tackle Hunger Cereal Drive at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton on Saturday, September 27.

Memphis will be playing FAU and those who donate one or more unopened cereal boxes will get into the game for free, with donations going to assist families in need in the community. At last year’s event, Boca Helping Hands received 548 boxes of cereal, equaling 5,480 bowls of cereal and 603 pounds of food.

“Cereal is one of the least donated items to Boca Helping Hands, which means underserved kids and families do not always get to start their day with a nutritious breakfast,” Andrew Hagen, Executive Director of Boca Helping Hands, said.

Cereal4All was started by 17-year-old twin brothers Jett and Luke Justin of Boca Raton when they were just eight years old. After volunteering at Boca Helping Hands, Jett and Luke organized their first cereal drive for BHH at their elementary school in 2016. Over the last nine years, the boys have expanded the program to 20 schools in Palm Beach County as well as to schools in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Nevada, New York, Texas and Washington to benefit their own local food banks.

“Lots of other students share our love for cereal,” said Luke Justin. “It encourages them to connect with the hunger and well-being of others on a more personal level.”

Learn more at bocahelpinghands.org.