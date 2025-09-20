Oktoberfest, Fall Menus & Sweet Treats Light Up the East End

It may be September, but Oktoberfest is here!

Steins, sweets, and seasonal eats — September is serving it all. Whether you’re in the mood for Oktoberfest brews, fall menus, or late-night candy runs, the East End has something for every craving!

Oktoberfest is kicking off at Rowdy Hall Saturday, September 20! All day bar specials will be offered at the bar seats only featuring a Bavarian pretzel served with house-made beer mustard and rye toast served with German beer cheese. Oktoberfest wouldn’t be Oktoberfest without German beer. A tasting flight for $16 includes three 10 oz. pours of Löwenbräu Oktoberfestbier, Hofbräu Original Helles and Sand City Oktoberfest. Pints of the different beers will be available for $8 as well. The restaurant is offering a special two-course fixed price menu for $42 after 5 p.m. through October 6 featuring an entrée and dessert that will change weekly.

From September 20 to 25, enjoy knockwurst, bratwurst with German potato salad and spicy beer mustard. For dessert, an Apfelkuchen (apple cake) with honey and almond awaits. September 26 to September 30 offers a first course of Kasseler Rippchen (pork chop) alongside potato pancake and warm Halsey Farm apple sauce and a second course with molten chocolate black forest cake, cherry compote and whipped cream. For the last week of Oktoberfest from October 1 through October 5 the two course fixed price menu offers Weiner Schnitzel, braised red cabbage and golden beets and a dessert of apple strudel, pecans, apple caramel and whipped cream to end the night on a sweet note.

Almond Restaurant in Bridgehampton is welcoming in the season with new fall specials! Kick your week off right with Meatless Mondays offering a special meatless prix fixe all night for $39. Tuesday’s special features a burger and a beer for only $25 and on Wednesdays they will be offering bottomless mussels and fries for $25. Thursdays sip on margaritas and martinis for $10 and join them again on Saturday for their famous karaoke nights with DJ Lama starting at 9:30 p.m. Plus, Monday through Thursday nights you can enjoy a two-course prix fixe for $39, menu subject to change. For more information and to book your reservations, visit their website.

Did you know?

At 9 Washington Street in Sag Harbor you’ll find a sweet surprise! NYC based BonBon – A Swedish Candy Co. opened their location out east earlier this year and is currently open from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m., perfect for anyone finding themselves with a craving for sweets no matter the time of day. The candy, ranging from tutti frutti sours to strawberry vanilla drops, fizzy bubblegum rings to their original flavors of fish candy including sour blackberry, sour peach, sour elderflower, sour wild strawberry and sweet wild strawberry, as well as various chocolate sweets and more are all displayed in clear containers along the walls which you can scoop into your own bag to be weighed. Mix and match your favorite sweets and sours, many of which are gelatin free and gluten free, to fulfill your sweet tooth. For more information, visit their website or the storefront.

Bits & Bites:

L&W Market is offering to-go meals for Rosh Hashanah! Orders must be placed by 6 p.m. on September 21 to be picked up on September 23. Menus can be found on their website and are subject to change. Place your orders online or by calling 631-537-1123.

The Clubhouse will now be offering Sunday specials every week during NFL games! Cheer your team on by watching the games on over 20 screens, 5 projectors and on their theater sized LED wall with concert level sound. Specials, subject to change, include a $30 bucket of beers (6 beers), $5 drafts and $1 wings (minimum of 7).

Nightly specials are back at Bell & Anchor in Sag Harbor! Tuesdays through Sundays from 5:30 p.m. Tuesday is chicken Milanese night where you get chicken Milanese with an appetizer for $36, Wednesday is lobster night, Thursday is serving up bouillabaisse featuring local seafood with an appetizer included for $48. Make sure to join them Sunday evenings for moules frites night for $34.

Union Burger Bar hosts Trivia night on Wednesday nights and a bingo tournament on Fridays which has no entry fee! Lucky winners will receive prizes ranging from gift cards, merchandise or a weekly cash jackpot prize. Tables fill up quickly, so get there early! Visit their website for more information.

Food Quote: “In many ways, September feels like the busiest time of the year: The kids go back to school, work piles up after the summer’s dog days, and Thanksgiving is suddenly upon us.” – Brené Brown