Recipe: Learn to Make Honey & Skinos Mastiha Hot Cider
While Calissa is pouring their Mastiha Basil shooters for guests all summer long, this is the autumnal expression of that same mastiha — made with local cider (from their neighbors at Milk Pail farmstand) and layered with rosemary, lemon, cinnamon, and Cretan honey to capture all the cozy flavors of the season.
Honey & Skinos Mastiha Hot Cider
Ingredients:
2 cups Milk Pail apple cider
1 lemon peel
1 small rosemary sprig
1 cinnamon stick
pinch ground clove
2 tsp Cretan thyme honey (add more to taste)
3 oz Metaxa (Greek brandy)
1 oz Skinos Mastiha liqueur
Pinch flaky sea salt (optional)
Garnish: lemon wheel and a sliced dried fig
Directions:
In a small pot, warm the cider with lemon peel, rosemary, cinnamon, and clove over low heat until steaming (about 8 minutes); don’t boil. Remove the rosemary after 2–3 minutes.
Strain into a heatproof pitcher; stir in the Cretan honey until dissolved, then add Metaxa, Skinos Mastiha, and a tiny pinch of salt if you like.
Divide between two mugs and garnish with a lemon wheel and a fig slice.