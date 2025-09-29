Recipe: Learn to Make Honey & Skinos Mastiha Hot Cider

Make hot cider with mastiha this fall (Getty Images)

While Calissa is pouring their Mastiha Basil shooters for guests all summer long, this is the autumnal expression of that same mastiha — made with local cider (from their neighbors at Milk Pail farmstand) and layered with rosemary, lemon, cinnamon, and Cretan honey to capture all the cozy flavors of the season.

Honey & Skinos Mastiha Hot Cider

Ingredients:

2 cups Milk Pail apple cider

1 lemon peel

1 small rosemary sprig

1 cinnamon stick

pinch ground clove

2 tsp Cretan thyme honey (add more to taste)

3 oz Metaxa (Greek brandy)

1 oz Skinos Mastiha liqueur

Pinch flaky sea salt (optional)

Garnish: lemon wheel and a sliced dried fig

Directions:

In a small pot, warm the cider with lemon peel, rosemary, cinnamon, and clove over low heat until steaming (about 8 minutes); don’t boil. Remove the rosemary after 2–3 minutes.

Strain into a heatproof pitcher; stir in the Cretan honey until dissolved, then add Metaxa, Skinos Mastiha, and a tiny pinch of salt if you like.

Divide between two mugs and garnish with a lemon wheel and a fig slice.