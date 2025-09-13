Savor September: Food, Drink & Festivities Heat Up the East End This Fall

While it’s still technically summer, fall is on the way.

Still here? There’s plenty to sip, savor and enjoy on the East End in September! Get out there and enjoy tasty food and drink without the hustle and bustle of the busy season and summer crowds.

Arthur & Sons is now offering Happy Hour and a special prix fixe menu every Wednesday through Sunday! Happy Hour, offered at the bar from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., offers half-priced appetizers and salads, $12 house wines, $15 specialty cocktails, $6 draft beers and $12 house spirits. If you’re looking for a more filling meal, their prix fixe menu, offered at $42.95 per person, features delicious options for appetizers including a choice of Caesar salad, Artie’s chopped salad, their famous meatballs, fried calamari, fried mozzarella, baked clams oreganata and creamy burrata with arugula and tomato. Your entree selections include a choice of chicken parm, chicken piccata, chicken marsala, chicken francese, spicy rigatoni, fusilli bolognese, eggplant parm, chicken alla vodka or shrimp francese. If you saved room for dessert, you can choose any dessert on their menu for $9.95 extra. Reservations are recommended and can be made by visiting their website.

Looking to step up your game in the kitchen? R.AIRE has announced they will host a Cooking Class with Chef Alex on Sunday, September 21 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.! Master the art of cooking authentic Spanish tapas and paella to impress your family and friends, all while sipping on Spanish wine. Visit the R.AIRE website to sign up.

Almond in Bridgehampton is bringing Karaoke Saturdays back! Starting at 9:30 p.m., join them and sing your heart out or enjoy the entertainment with a drink in hand. The evening will be hosted by DJ Carlos Lama and will continue weekly through the fall and winter. Reservations for dinner can be made on their website or by calling the restaurant directly at 631-537-5665.

Whale Ho! Sag Harbor’s HarborFest and Fall Arts & Crafts Fair is this weekend, Saturday, September 13 and Sunday, September 14! The village’s rich maritime history will be on full display all weekend long, with Long Wharf full of live music, kid’s activities, great food, beer and wine alongside dozens of vendors representing Sag Harbor’s rich cultural and artistic history. More information and a full itinerary for both days can be found on the Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce website.

Back by popular demand, East Hampton Village will be shutting down Newtown Lane for their end-of-summer Locals Block Party on Saturday, September 20! From 4 to 9 p.m., get your friends and family together and support local businesses at this fun community event full of live music, food trucks and local eats, kid’s games, family fun, magicians and more! Last year was a blast and an unforgettable night, and they say this year promises to be even bigger. Stay tuned to their website and their social media for more information.

Did you know?

American Pie Pizzeria of Bridgehampton has opened a new location in Southampton! Located at 850 County Road 39 in Suite 1, the restaurant is serving up classic casual pizzeria offerings such as slices of pizza, pizza pies, sandwiches, paninis, pasta, wings, pizza rolls and calzones and so much more available for dine in, carry out or delivery. Pay them a visit and welcome them into the Southampton community!

Bits & Bites: Own a restaurant and want to fill your tables in the off season? Fall Long Island Restaurant Week is coming up in November, and you’re going to want to be a part of it! Diners look forward to these promotions to try new restaurants, return to their favorites and indulge in delicious meals at affordable prices. Visit longislandrestaurantweek.com for more information and to sign up.

Making plans for the weekend? Visit Mykonos without leaving The Hamptons and make Calissa your first stop on your night out! Join them for live DJ sets in their lounge on Friday and Saturday evenings year-round.

Nothing says fall like a glass of cider from Riverhead Ciderhouse! The cidery has announced the return of their beloved Cinnamon Toast hard cider which is blended with brown sugar and spices to create a warm, toasty flavor featuring a cinnamon sugar rimmed glass. Head over to check out all the other seasonal offerings they have to offer.

Gordon Daniels & Band will be at Wölffer’s Wine Stand on Saturday, September 13 from 3–6 p.m. Join them amongst the vines and enjoy the sunset, live music and Wölffer wines. Cheers!

Food Quote: “Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall.” – F. Scott Fitzgerald