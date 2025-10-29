Scooby-Dooby-Doo! Dressing Southampton's Most Fashionable Statue

Scooby dressed in lifeguard attire

If you’ve ever driven down Noyac Road in Southampton, chances are you’ve slowed down, smiled, or even pulled over to snap a photo of a very unusual sight: a larger-than-life Scooby-Doo statue decked out in an ever-changing wardrobe. From Santa hats in December to beach gear in July, Scooby has become a beloved local landmark and a source of delight for neighbors and visitors alike.

We sat down with Michelle Malone, the woman behind Scooby’s outfits, to talk inspiration, community spirit, and what it takes to keep a cartoon dog looking sharp all year long.

A Conversation with Southampton Scooby Stylist Michelle Malone

How did this all begin?

It was a happy accident! One December day in 2021, I brought my young friend Anie to take a picture with Scooby. We were wearing Santa hats and, for fun, placed one on Scooby. Patty Veit of Canine Control, a company that sells and services Invisible Fence Brand products, came out and was so happy we decorated Scooby for the holidays. (Scooby was originally the Canine Control mailbox.) Patty told me people would beep and wave at her when she checked the mail. Her joy and feedback encouraged me to decorate Scooby again.

Do you remember the very first outfit you put on him?

I decorated Scooby with the Santa hat first, but the first time I actually thought about it was a simple winter hat and scarf. I started simple, and as more people called, dropped a note, or just beeped when they drove by, Scooby, my designs became more creative, elaborate, and playful.

Where do you find all these outfits? Do you have a Scooby closet?

Scooby has a closet in our basement! It used to be a closet filled with Halloween costumes and winter jackets for my kids. Now, I am always saving items that Scooby could use. Sometimes thrift stores offer great finds. Friends and family members now help gather items for Scooby’s styles.

How do you decide what Scooby will wear?

I look at the calendar and see what holidays or events are coming up. I do offbeat and silly days, too, to keep people smiling and guessing what Scooby is up to. Certain styles come back every year, and others I like to change. Scooby allows me to be creative. Scooby has his own calendar, so I can plan what he is wearing and how long he wears something. It helps keep me organized.

I like to plan a couple of months, since I usually need to gather items or arrange help. Even with all my planning, things pop up, and I need to be flexible. For instance, when Taylor Swift announced she was dropping a new album, or the passing of Ozzy Osbourne, I pulled those styles together in a couple of hours.

What’s been your favorite outfit? Or outfits?

That is a hard one. I loved Scooby for the Paris Olympics in 2024. I collaborated with Alison Jennerich of Long Island Statue Shop in Riverhead. Scooby had a replica of the Eiffel Tower, which put the Olympics display over the top.

I am always trying to get people involved to have fun with Scooby. A local pilot came by for Pilot Day, Topper, the Southampton Village police canine for Dog Day, friends wearing tie-dye shirts for Tie Dye Day, and the Junior Members of North Sea Fire Department for Fire Safety Month. It is always great to get the community involved. A Scooby friend reached out and wanted to decorate Scooby last fall as an apple. It was so much fun to listen to them giggle as they stuffed the huge apple with newspaper and planned their surprise.

People beep and yell out “We love Scooby!” as they drive by, as I am getting Scooby ready or taking video for Scooby’s reels/shorts. Some pull over and chat. I always like to get a photo with Scooby’s visitors. Now, thanks to Richie and Robin King, Scooby is located at North Sea Farms, and it is easier for fans to visit.

What’s the community’s reaction been like?

Very positive! It is always fun to receive feedback. Some have left kind notes. Once someone dropped off a huge yellow box of Scooby snacks (still a mystery), another fan donated a metal Scooby lunch box (that Scooby uses for back to school). Sometimes people beep or yell out the window when they drive by and see me there.

A friend of a friend encouraged me to make Scooby’s own Instagram account in early 2024, @Hampton_Scooby. With Scooby’s Instagram account, people from around the country get to enjoy Scooby, too. It is terrific for Scooby to get lots of likes and spread joy beyond the Hamptons. Scooby really is all about spreading happiness and joy.

Any particularly tricky or memorable outfits?

Lots of outfits are tricky because Scooby is a big dog. He has a large head and a wide neck, which makes dressing him a challenge. I only use items on Scooby that won’t leave any marks, holes or dents on him. Scooby is a wooden, hand-carved statue created by artist Rich Anderson, and it took a lot of work and care. So, I am mindful of that with any style.

I wanted Scooby to be an elephant last summer. It seemed simple. I made the ears and trunk at home but getting them attached to Scooby was tricky. I was out there in the dark with my head flashlight on for over 45 minutes trying to figure it out. I had to rethink the trunk fill since it was a little heavy to sit and hang properly on Scooby’s nose.

There is always a challenge, and I try to be prepared. I have a bag with fishing line, Sticky Tack putty, bungee cords, duct tape, scissors, string, zip ties, and all the essentials to style Scooby.

Last Fall, the Mets were making a run in the postseason. Scooby was dressed as an NY Mets player. The Mets had Grimace as their good luck charm. I borrowed a costume from a friend and dressed up as Grimace. People were yelling “Let’s Go Mets!” Mets’ great Keith Hernandez even took a picture with Scooby’s good luck pumpkin charm.

What does this project mean to you?

Operation Scooby is all about joy. It makes me happy that so many people enjoy Scooby. It is fun to watch people see Scooby and smile as they drive by. Scooby is all about spreading joy.

If Scooby could talk, what do you think he’d say, besides “Ruh-roh?”

Be Kind, Smile! And stop for a photo with me, #scoobysnap.

What’s next for Scooby’s fashion future? And how long can you keep doing this?

I usually don’t share what is next for Scooby. I like people to be surprised. And as long as I am still having fun with Scooby and people enjoy him, I will style him.

Beth Efran is a New York Times bestselling author and Scooby-Doo fan. Her favorite Scooby outfit is U.S. Open Tennis Scooby.