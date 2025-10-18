East End Eateries Toast Season with Fall Flavors, Festive Events & Returning Faves

Autumn is in the air – and in the food events

Fall is busy — and delicious! With October halfway gone, now’s the time to soak up the season one bite (or sip) at a time.

Nick & Toni’s is thrilled to bring back their fan favorite #WineWednesday Workshops for its 12th year on the East End! Hosted by the Honest Man Hospitality beverage director Christian Millwood, the workshops are a collaboration with Wainscott Main Wine & Spirits, offering certification-level seminars designed around themed tasting flights. Classes are open to all levels and are held on Wednesdays from 5:30 to 7 p.m., but space is limited so booking your spot in advance is recommended. Tickets include tasting sheets, crystal tasting stems, and small plates from the Nick & Toni’s kitchen. Students who purchase a ticket for all 6 weeks of the fall 2025 session will automatically receive a complimentary ticket to their closing seminar on Dec. 17. Tickets cost $40 per week in advance and reservations are required and must be made by calling 631-324-3550.

Thinking ahead? Art of Eating is celebrating Thanksgiving with their iconic Thanksgiving To Go menu! Pre-orders are now being taken and the menu features an array of seasonal dishes, savory staples, sweet desserts and so much more. Dishes range from starters including cheeses, spreads salads, chowder and bisque, main courses of roasted turkey or glazed ham, sides everyone will look forward to like organic buttermilk mashed potatoes, sweet potato purée, Brussels sprouts and much more. Treat yourself and your guests to desserts of fruit tarts, cheesecake crème brûlée, apple crisp, as well as other sweet treats. Take the stress and hassle of cooking out of the holiday and use that extra time to spend it with loved ones! To view the full menu and to place an order, visit the Art of Eating website!

La Fondita will be celebrating Dia De Los Muertos with specials available on Saturday, November 1 and Sunday, November 2! Enjoy Pollo en Mole Negro featuring roasted chicken in Coche Comedor’s mole negro, served with rice, refried beans and hand-pressed corn tortillas, Pambazo de Jamon featuring Portuguese roll dipped Guajillo, salsa layered with ham, refried beans, avocado, lettuce, queso fresco and crema, Chiles Rellenos de Camarones featuring poblano pepper filled with shrimp and jack cheese wrapped in bacon with tomato salsa, served with rice, refried beans and hand-pressed corn tortillas. They’ll be offering a special dessert of Churros filled with vanilla cream that offers three per order as well.

Practicing Sober October? Fresno in East Hampton has you covered! Join them for their Free (of) Spirits cocktail menu featuring The Pathfinder Sour, Mayan Limonada, Aplos “Ease” Mule, Autumn Hopper, Purple Rain and Betelgeuse sips. Non-alcoholic beer is also available with selections of Peroni Zero, Athletic Brewing Company’s Upside Dawn and Cerveza Atletica, and a Guinness Zero.

Did you know?

Solé East is hosting their Halloween season’s closing party of the year on Saturday, October 25! A special music guest will be keeping the party going and free bar food and drink specials will be available for guests. Don’t worry about getting home, stay the night at the hotel with rates starting at $269! Best costume will win a FREE weekend stay and more, so bring your A game. Doors open at 8 p.m., don’t miss out!

Bits & Bites:

South Edison has introduced happy hour to their weekly happenings! Join them all night Tuesday through Thursday and from 5 to 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays for special priced signature cocktails, select wines and beers, seasonal happy hour plates at the bar.

Canoe Place Inn is hosting Wednesday Night Jazz in the Garden every Wednesday evening, rain or shine, through October 29! Experience vibrant live jazz, sip cocktails in the gardens on the terrace and unwind to world-class performances as we welcome the magic of fall from 5 to 8 p.m. Learn more by visiting their website!

Sag Harbor Cinema’s third-floor bar and rooftop terrace is open year-round! The Green Room is open daily at 4 p.m., join them for movie themed cocktails, draft, bottled and canned beer, ciders and seltzers, non-alcoholic options, an extensive wine list, as well as snacks, appetizers and small plates! They also offer a variety of happy hour specials every day from 4 to 7 p.m.

Fall calls for comfort dishes like soups, chowders and bisques! Bostwick’s Chowder House has all of the above, perfect for warming up on a cool day. Bostwick’s Seafood Market, located right next door, has their fan favorite chowders available in big to-go containers you can purchase to enjoy or freeze to eat at a later date.

Food Quote: “Soup is a lot like a family. Each ingredient enhances the others; each batch has its own characteristics; and it needs time to simmer to reach full flavor.” – Marge Kennedy