Hamptons Chefs Say Goodbye to Food Network's 'The Kitchen'

Katie Lee Biegel

A handful of Hamptons-based Food Network stars reacted to the sad news that The Kitchen is ending at the network after 40 seasons.

The weekend talk show, hosted by Sunny Anderson, Katie Lee Biegel, Jeff Mauro, Geoffrey Zakarian and guest host Alex Guarnaschelli, will end in December.

Biegel, a resident of Water Mill who has co-hosted the show since its premiere in 2014, called it the “end of an era” when sharing the news on Instagram. “The Kitchen was the greatest professional honor of my life and I will be forever grateful.”

Amagansett’s Bobby Flay called it an “iconic run,” saying: “Thank you to The Kitchen and its fabulous chefs and hosts for holding it down in daytime on Food Network for the last decade.”

A recurring host of The Kitchen and a Bridgehampton resident, Guarnaschelli will be joining the final holiday season of the show, which airs its last episode on December 13.

Dan’s Papers has had several members of The Kitchen talent pool as hosts for our Dan’s Taste events over the years, including Guarnaschelli, Zakarian, Biegel and Flay.