Savor the Season: Long Island’s Fall Festivities Bring Food, Fun & Frights

Check out all the fall foodie events on the East End this weekend and upcoming weekends.

Why does it seem like fall gets shorter and shorter every year? With the sun setting earlier, temperatures dropping, and leaves turning and tumbling, now’s the time to make the most of your favorite seasonal festivities. From Halloween fun to restaurant deals, cozy gatherings, and more, there are no tricks in the happenings below — only treats!

Fall Long Island Restaurant Week is right around the corner beginning on Sunday, Nov. 2 and lasting through Sunday, November 9. Restaurants from all over the island, in both Nassau and Suffolk County, are excited to have the opportunity to showcase their skills and offer special menus for the week long promotion! Restaurants can offer one, two or any combination of the following prix fixe options: a two-course lunch for $24, and/or a three-course dinner for $29, $39, or $46. Have a restaurant you’ve been dying to try but haven’t had it in your budget? Looking for a fun girls night out or to take your family out for a special dinner without breaking the bank? Book your tables at participating restaurants today. Don’t see your favorite restaurant on the list? There’s still time for them to sign up! Encouragement goes a long way. Full lists of participating restaurants in both counties can be found on the longislandrestaurantweek.com website under the “Where to Dine” tab. Get your appetites ready!

On Saturday, Oct. 31, Southampton Youth Services (SYS) will host a “Trunk or Treat” in their parking lot from 1 to 3 p.m. Decorate the trunk of your car, dress in costume, and share an afternoon of trick or treating from car trunk to car trunk with your family and friends! This family friendly event is free and will feature prizes for best costume and trunk decoration, arts & crafts, a haunted path which parents can accompany their children through and more. For more information, call SYS at 631-287-1511 or visit their website.

Step back in time at Hallockville Museum Farm’s Hudson-Sydlowski House for a Jam Making Workshop on Saturday, Nov. 1 from 1 to 4 p.m. guided by food preservation instructor Gabi Spielmann! Before electricity came to the Hallock homestead in the mid-1900s, families relied on techniques like canning to ensure food throughout the long North Fork winters. During this interactive class, Spielmann will lead attendees through the full process — from fresh berries to shelf-stable jam. Each participant will take home a jar of homemade berry jam and the knowledge to continue preserving at home. The class is available to take at $25 per member and $30 for non-members. Advance registration is required and can be completed at hallockville.org. Preserve a taste of summer and experience a slice of Long Island’s farming heritage at Hallockville Museum Farm.

Wölffer Cider Fest is taking place Saturday, October 25 from 2 to 5 p.m.! Celebrate the fall season and sip and savor their crisp Wölffer Ciders. This is the perfect seasonal afternoon for all ages with live music, outdoor games, a bouncy house for the kids, the LUNCH Lobster Roll food truck and plenty of No. 139 Wölffer Ciders by the glass. Ticket reservations are available but are only for entry only, no food or beverage is included. Walk-ins are welcome, as the event is pay as you go and all ages are welcome. For more information visit their website and for any questions please contact info@wolffer.com or call 631-537-5106, option 5.

Did you know?

Namiro Sushi in Southampton is now offering daily Fall Features! The specials include 50% off ramen on Sundays, 2-for-1 sake on Mondays, 50% off for industry insiders on Tuesdays and 10% off takeout on Wednesdays. On Thursdays, the restaurant offers 2-for-1 luxury items including Uni, Toro, Wagyu and Ikura, Fridays feature 2-for-1 signature cocktails, as well as 2-for-1 Nigiri and Sashimi on Saturdays. Plus, the restaurant offers happy hour every day of the week from 4 to 6 p.m.! Reservations can be made by visiting their website or calling the restaurant directly!

Bits & Bites:

Sag Town Coffee in Sag Harbor has announced a new Apres concept coming soon where the shop will stay open until 10 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays! Keep an eye on their social pages for more information.

M.J. Dowlings Steakhouse & Tavern have put up their Halloween and Fall decorations, perfect for a meal with family or friends to get in the spirit of the season! The restaurant offers specials daily, sports on TVs above the bar, burgers made ten different ways including vegetarian and turkey options with a variety of toppings you can add on, and so much more.

Boa Thai in Southampton will be closing for the season on Sunday, October 26! Don’t miss your chance to join them for a delicious meal before they say goodbye for the winter.

Riverhead Ciderhouse will be hosting spooky scary trivia on Thursday, October 30! Join them from 6:30 to 8:30, bring your thinking cap, order your favorite seasonal cider, grab a snack from their kitchen and play some trivia!

Food Quote: “I got five pieces of candy!” “I got a chocolate bar!” “I got a quarter!” Charlie Brown: “I got a rock.”