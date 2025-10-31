Long Island Restaurant Week Returns, Halloween Treats, Specials & More

Restaurant week returns to Long Island as fall is in full swing out east.

Trick or Treat! Only treats can be found in this spooky Halloween edition of Food Seen. Get out there and enjoy the happenings below!

Long Island Restaurant Week begins this weekend on Nov. 2. Their fan favorite gift card giveaway is back and is currently running on their website through Monday, Nov. 10, so be sure to enter to win one of three gift cards amounting to $100, $150 or the grand prize of $250. If you win, you can choose where your gift card will be for from the list of participating restaurants this fall, which can be found by visiting their website longislandrestaurantweek.com. Throughout the eight days of deals, top restaurants across the Island will be offering prix fixe menus at the affordable prices of a two-course lunch for $24, and/or a three-course dinner at $29, $39 or $46. Keep in mind for your reservations that the restaurants are required to offer the menus every day they are open during the promotion with the exception of Saturdays where they are only required to offer the menus until 7 p.m.

A wide range of cuisines are set to be served at restaurants in both Nassau and Suffolk County including Mexican, American, Italian, Cuban, Argentinean, Greek, Japanese, Mediterranean, Spanish, French, Irish, Vietnamese, Caribbean, German, Brazilian, Indian, Continental, seafood, steakhouse and more. A list of participating restaurants and their menus can be found on the website under the “Where To Dine” tab. Get out there and get eating without breaking the bank, all while supporting local Long Island restaurants. Cheers!

Pizza is back at Nick & Toni’s! Their famous wood-burning oven pizzas are available Sunday through Thursday for dine-in and takeout. Selections include a Pomodoro made with house-made mozzarella and basil, a Roasted Butternut Squash pizza with marinated tomato and ricotta salata, a Lioni Burrata option with tomato confit pesto, prosciutto San Daniele and caramelized shallots, as well as a Pork Guanciale with fig jam and smoked provolone. Reservations are recommended and can be made by visiting their website or calling the restaurant directly at 631-324-3550.

Rowdy Hall has announced their all-day menu has some new additions! Their Thursday special now features Coche Comedor fajitas a la molcajete which offers sizzling marinated grilled skirt steak, peppers, onions, salsa verde and flour tortillas, their happy hour Clams Casino is now available on the main menu, a new Falafel Platter, which you can also make a sandwich, as well as some new charcuterie board options! The restaurant does not take reservations, so grab your friends and join them for dinner daily or brunch service on Saturdays and Sundays.

WordHampton Public Relations is asking for your help in stocking the Springs Food Pantry for the winter season in their food drive! Starting November 3, the business will be collecting non-perishable goods through Friday, November 21. Anyone interested in donating may drop off their shelf stable items at the office located at 26 Park Place in East Hampton during office hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, please contact them directly at 631-329-0050 or by emailing info@WordHampton.com. Let’s get their pantry stocked up for the cold months ahead.

Did you know?

The Clubhouse in East Hampton is hosting their Halloween party on Friday, Oct. 31 with sounds by DJ Chile, CK Beats and Nick Corredor! A $10 cover is required to enter and doors open at 9 p.m. and you must be 21 or older. Dress in your best costume and enter their contest with the prize to be announced at the party! Tables are available by emailing matt@theroomhamptons.com. The Clubhouse offers menus full of specialty cocktails, frozen cocktails, canned cocktails, mocktails, wines, beer on tap and in the bottle or can. If you join them early, fuel up on food ranging from tacos, quesadillas, burgers, salads, wings, pizzas, sushi from Zokkon and more. Visit their website for more information!

Bits & Bites:

Celebrate Halloween at Fresno! The restaurant has announced they are celebrating the spooky holiday on Friday, Oct. 31 and every diner who dresses in costume will receive a complimentary glass of wine. Reservations can be made by visiting their website or by calling them at 631-324-8700.

Almond in Bridgehampton is continuing their “Artists & Writers” series on Monday, November 3 at 6 p.m. featuring artist Fitzhugh Karol. A three-course family style meal will be served with one glass of wine or draft beer for $55 including gratuity. Reservations are required and can be made by visiting their website or by calling them at 631-537-5665.

Feniks in Southampton is now offering $15 small plates served only in Skip’s Lounge all night on Wednesdays and on Thursdays and Sundays from 5 to 6:30 p.m.! Enjoy tuna poke nachos, Kobe beef sliders, duck confit chili corn cake and yucca fries, as well as $15 cocktails and selected wine and $7 selected beers.

DeRo’s Food & Family will be teaming up with Think Inc. Trivia on Tuesdays! Grab your crew, grab a drink and bring the random knowledge in your brain that will finally pay off! Trivia starts at 7 p.m.

The American Hotel in Sag Harbor will now offer an oyster feast! Join them every Tuesday for $1 oysters. The restaurant is open every day for breakfast, lunch and dinner. To make a reservation, call 631-725-3535.

Food Quote: “Nothing on Earth so beautiful as the final haul on Halloween night.” – Steve Almond