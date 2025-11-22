East End Restaurants Serve Up Seasonal Specials, Holiday Events & Community Experiences

First and South fried oysters. First and South is one of the few restaurants in Greenport that stays open year round.

With cooler days settling in and Thanksgiving on the horizon, the East End dining scene is offering more than just great meals — it’s serving experiences. Whether you’re brunching, crafting, sipping, or simply planning your next night out, here’s what’s happening this week across our local restaurants and community favorites.

Captain Jack’s is happy to share that they are now offering Sunday Brunch! From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., sink your teeth into menu items such as Jack’s Avocado Toast featuring thick-cut Texas toast, fresh avocado mash, over-easy egg, everything bagel seasoning and truffle hot sauce drizzle, a B.E.C. with bacon, egg, cheese, hashbrown and truffle hot sauce on toasted sourdough with breakfast potatoes on the side. Other items include Stuffed French Toast made with thick-cut Challah bread, banana cream, sliced bananas, Nilla wafer crumble and fresh whipped cream, Captain’s Breakfast of two eggs any style, bacon or sausage, white, wheat or rye toast and breakfast potatoes, or a Breakfast Burrito featuring scrambled eggs, diced andouille sausage, breakfast potatoes, pepperjack cheese, pico de gallo and fresh guacamole. Love omelets? Build your own! Choose two fillings and a cheese from their selections and they’ll serve it right up. Reservations can be made by visiting their website or calling them directly! By the way, the restaurant will be hosting Thanksgiving Trivia with Think Inc. Trivia on Tuesday, November 25 at 7 p.m. with all the Thanksgiving-related questions, so bring your thinking cap!

The Hampton Maid has special Stay & Dine packages, as well as a BOGO package, which are eligible to include Thanksgiving dinner at R.AIRE The Stay and Dine Package will include 20% off an overnight stay, and a $200 dining credit for the price of $150, plus gratuity. Extend your stay and receive 20% off any additional nights. The BOGO Special will be available Monday, October 13 through Thursday, December 11 and includes buy one night at full price and get the second night at 50% off, plus tax. The Stay and Dine Package is available Tuesday, October 14 through Saturday, December 13. Visit their website or call for more information.

First & South in Greenport will be offering a Thanksgiving Centerpiece Class on Monday, November 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. Join them for an evening of blooms, creativity, and a little pre-holiday fun with Betsy Liegey of True Elizabeth Designs. Your $90 reservation includes a hands-on floral class, all materials, one cocktail, glass of wine or beer of your choice, plus a spread of sweet and savory snacks! Reservations are required and can be made by visiting their website.

Nick & Toni’s has brought back their two-course Pizza & Pasta Prix Fixe menu! Available all night every Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, enjoy appetizer selections of a romaine salad or a wild arugula & shaved fennel salad, then move onto your entrée of wood fired Margherita pizza, homemade lumache pasta or their chef’s house made pasta special. Quartinos di vino are also available for an additional $15. Keep in mind, the promotion is not available during holiday weekends. Reservations are highly recommended and can be made by visiting their website or calling them directly at 631-324-3550.

Did you know?

The Children’s Museum of the East End will be offering Gingerbread House Decorating Workshops on Saturday, December 6 from 10 to 10:45 a.m. and from 11:15 to noon. Join them for this tried-and-true family tradition that you and your kids can bring to life! Your little budding architects can choose their materials, otherwise known as sweet treats from their candy buffet, plan their designs and get decorating a pre-built gingerbread house–no need to stress over getting it to stay standing! CMEE will be partnering with Citarella for the event who will be onsite with homemade, tasty, fragrant gingerbread houses and gingerbread men. Can’t be there in person? Take-home kits are also available. For more details and to register, visit the CMEE website.

Bits & Bites:

Bonfire Coffee House in Amagansett offers a $12 lunch special each week! Mix and match your meal of a main and a side that rotate weekly including soups. Plus, they offer their soups in their grab & go so you can enjoy them at a later time.

Red Horse Market has officially opened their doors at their new location in Southampton! Everything you love about Red Horse, from the warmth of a neighborhood market, the craft of great food, and the familiar faces from their East Hampton location who make it feel like family, can all now be found in a new home.

Almond is continuing their Artists & Writers Series with Brianna L. Hernandez on Monday, December 1 at 6 p.m. A three-course family style meal will be served with one glass of wine or draft beer for $55, plus tax & gratuity.

Food Quote: “Don’t wait until the fourth Thursday in November, to sit with family and friends to give thanks. Make every day a day of Thanksgiving!” — Charmaine J. Forde