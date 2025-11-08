Fall Flavors, Festive Feasts & Local Happenings Across the East End

November is here – and Thanksgiving food offerings are “heating up.”

Now that we’re passed the holiday of sweets, get ready for all of the savory happenings fall has to offer across the East End below.

Captain Jack’s in Southampton has released their new fall menu! Catch an autumnal sunset over Peconic Marina while you enjoy seasonal flavors featured in their newly added bourbon maple ribs, country Brussels, BBQ chicken melt, and their rotating Jack’s fish tacos now featuring crispy fried codfish, maple sriracha aioli, Brussel slaw and avocado served in a warm corn tortilla with sweet potato fries. Their fan favorite shrimp & grits are back, as well as a BBQ ribs platter, honey glazed salmon, truffle chicken & risotto and more. Sip on specialty cocktails including a cidertini, apple caramel Manhattan, pumpkin espresso martini, a hibiscus cardamom sour or a captain’s fruity margarita with a variety of flavor options, now including apple cider! Sober sailors can enjoy a harvest punch, caramel apple mule, spiced pear spritz, as well as other refreshing options alongside their meal.

Support a local, family-owned farm this Thanksgiving! North Sea Farms is now taking orders for Thanksgiving turkeys. Raised organically right on the farm which is celebrating their 80th anniversary this year, the turkeys can be ordered in ranges from 13 to 15 lbs., 16 to 18 lbs., 19 to 21 lbs., or 22 to 25 lbs. The farm recommends that you figure 1 lb. of turkey per person, or 2 lbs. per person if you figure in leftovers. Turkey parts are also available for those who don’t want a full bird with options including a full bone-in breast, approximately 8 to 10 lbs., a boneless breast (single) of 3 to 4 lbs., as well as thighs, drumsticks and wings. They are also carrying whole ducks (5 lbs.), duck breast and capons (8 to 10 lbs.). A variety of produce will also be available to purchase when you pick up your turkey, including local seasonal produce such as cauliflower, broccoli, corn, herbs, tomatoes, cabbage, beets and more. It is recommended that you order sooner rather than later, as the amount of turkeys per size range has a limit. Orders can be placed in person or by calling 631-283-0735.

The Golden Pear is happy to announce that your Thanksgiving meal can be ordered from their kitchen right to your dining room table! The Hamptons tradition for over 38 years, with locations in Southampton and East Hampton, will be offering a special catering menu for the holiday. Orders must be placed by Monday, November 24 at 5 p.m. and delivery is available Thanksgiving Eve between 2 to 6 p.m. for a delivery fee of $50. Pick up is also an option on Wednesday, November 26 by 4 p.m. in East Hampton, and their Southampton location will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for order pick up only. A peek at items on the menu include a wide variety of hors d’oeuvres such as beef short ribs and bacon on skewer, jumbo shrimp cocktail with classic sauce, handmade mini crab-cakes with remoulade and more. An artisanal cheese and berries platter is available to order, as well as savory soups and gravy, dinner entrees including roasted free-range turkey, carved roasted turkey breast or roasted Norwegian salmon filet with cranberry-orange glaze. Many lovely side dishes (the best part of Thanksgiving), fresh baked breads and delectable desserts should not be missed. To place your orders, please call 631-697-2149 or email ked@goldenpearcafe.com. Happy eating!

Are you ready for some football? Birdie’s Ale House in Southampton is serving up specials for every NFL game day to get you fired up for the games! Mondays are Modelo Mondays featuring $6 pints during the games and free food at kickoff. Thursday night football x Bud Light offers 5 for $20 bucket deals, with free food at kickoff as well. If you’re catching Sunday games, Kona Big Wave has you covered with sponsored swag giveaways and $15 pitchers! Plus, BAH offers happy hour Monday thru Friday featuring $7 ‘till 7 p.m. with draft beers, wines and well liquor in the spotlight. Tuesdays are extra special with Toasty Tuesdays, get toasted by the yule log with $6 toasted lager pints and $6 Share THC cans. Cheers!

Lulu Kitchen & Bar wants to take the stress out of cooking for Thanksgiving by offering a traditional turkey entrée on Thursday, November 27 from noon until 8 p.m.! The holiday themed main course will come with cranberry sauce, chestnut-sunchoke stuffing, sweet potato soufle, roasted lemon-Brussels sprouts and house gravy. This special offering will be available at $115 for two, plus tax and gratuity, where a minimum of two people at a table must order. A kids portion of the feast for $30 and the regular a la carte menu will also be available. Reservations are highly recommended and can be made on Resy or by calling them directly at 631-725-0900.

Did you know?

Every Friday this November beginning on Friday, November 7 through the 28, Calissa is pouring a Stray Dog Martini made with Stray Dog Wild Gin from Greece, with proceeds benefiting Tyler’s Rescue Inc., a nonprofit foster-based dog rescue in the Hamptons! Stray Dog Wild Gin is crafted with wild-foraged Mediterranean botanicals and supports animal shelters, so every sip helps dogs in need. Reservations can be made by visiting their website!

Bits & Bites:

R.AIRE at The Hampton Maid currently has 30% off select bottles of wine from Tuesday through Friday! A minimum $45 food credit applies to receive the discount. Reservations can be made by visiting their website or by calling the restaurant directly!

Feeling lucky? DeRo’s Food & Family invites you to join them for Dinner on the Dice! Head to the restaurant from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for happy hour and then roll the dice, if you roll a 12, your happy hour meal is free! Menus and reservations can be found on their website.

Food Quote: “Food is better in November than any other time of year.” – Cynthia Rylant