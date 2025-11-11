How Matt Rubenstein Went from The Clubhouse to Your House

Holly Rubenstein, Clubhouse Owner and Matt Rubenstein, Entertainment Director.

East Hampton’s MRR Experiences brings world-class entertainment home.

New York has no shortage of entertainment — from Broadway to the Garden, from jazz clubs to arena shows. But out east, in the Hamptons, there’s another kind of stage — one built around house parties, beach gatherings, weddings, and private celebrations. And few people have mastered that scene like Matt Rubenstein, founder of MRR Experiences.

Rubenstein runs MRR from East Hampton, leading a boutique entertainment company known for curating and producing everything from backyard concerts to full-scale gala productions. His company’s roots trace back to his family’s business, The Clubhouse Hamptons, and its live-music venue, The Room, where he booked and produced performances that helped define the local nightlife.

“I started by booking for The Clubhouse and The Room,” Rubenstein says. “That turned into producing for private events — everything from a last-minute house party to a full concert.”

MRR Experiences has since become a go-to source for live entertainment on the East End, handling artists across every genre: musicians, comedians, and performers of all kinds. Rubenstein’s credits include names like Bon Jovi, Chelsea Handler, Warren Haynes, and Joan Jett, along with countless local favorites.

“MRR Experiences is built on simplicity and discretion,” he explains. “We tailor our involvement to what clients need — from handling everything to simply making the right introductions.”

His approach combines talent procurement, contract negotiation, logistics, travel, and on-site production — a start-to-finish experience designed to keep hosts hands-off and stress-free. “I make it simple,” he says. “You tell me the vibe, and I’ll bring it to life.”

It’s a focused model in a world that often tries to do too much. “I stick to what I know,” Rubenstein says. “Finding, booking, and producing the right talent for the right moment.”

Adhering to that mantra, Rubenstein has formed a strategic partnership with seasoned entertainment attorney and celebrity talent producer Rachel Dalton.

Dalton, who divides her time between New York City and the East End, brings 25 years of industry experience and unparalleled access to a wide array of celebrities.

Her extensive portfolio includes collaborations with major artists such as The Rolling Stones, PINK, Chris Stapleton, Alicia Keys, Jim Gaffigan, and many others. A key differentiator of this partnership is Dalton’s legal acumen, which provides clients with the critical assurance and comfort that their interests are fully protected on the contractual front—a service their competitors often lack.

This powerful collaboration between Matt and Rachel allows them to genuinely connect with any desired talent. Their established relationships enable them to structure exclusive deals and safeguard their clients in ways that other firms simply cannot match.

Over the years, Rubenstein has produced everything from sit-down dinners for 200 to outdoor shows for 1,200+ guests, comedy nights, art performances, and large-scale festivals. His network spans global artists to local acts — from Amy Schumer and MGMT to Junior Marvin & The Legendary Wailers, who headlined the inaugural Hamptons Reggae Festival, also produced by MRR.

But Rubenstein’s work extends far beyond the East End. He’s produced corporate and private events around the country, including a reggae-themed gala in Houston and intimate weddings in Montauk, featuring custom performances like string quartets and solo vocalists.

“It’s all about relationships,” he says. “You build trust, you deliver, and you keep it real.”

While much of his work remains behind the scenes — many clients prefer privacy — Rubenstein’s influence is visible throughout the Hamptons’ evolving entertainment scene. He’s also given back through philanthropic events, such as coordinating Jon Bon Jovi’s live performance that helped launch The Room following a fundraiser for the artist’s food bank during the pandemic.

Whether it’s a packed venue, a private dinner, or a family celebration, MRR Experiences brings the same attention to detail and passion for performance.

“Whatever the event,” Rubenstein says, “we just make sure it feels right.”