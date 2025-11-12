Millie Bobby Brown Loving Motherhood as Stranger Things Finale Looms

Millie Bobby Brown is loving life as a new mom. The Stranger Things star — who was photographed in August strolling through East Hampton walking with her baby — called motherhood a “beautiful, amazing journey.”

“Perspective is a huge thing. The smaller things in life are so much more precious. Our days are filled with lots of cuddles and laughter and love. It’s just endless joy,” she said in a new British Vogue interview.

Brown, 21, married East Hampton estate owner and rocker Jon Bon Jovi’s son, 23-year-old actor and model Jake Bongiovi, in 2024.

Who’s on diaper duty most? “We are 50-50 on everything. That’s why I’m so grateful to have partnered with him in this life – he is just the most amazing dad,” she said.

The much anticipated fifth and final season of her blockbuster Netflix series Stranger Things — inspired by the Montauk Project and Camp Hero legends — is set to be released in three volumes across the holiday season. Netflix will kick things off with the first four episodes on November 26, the day before Thanksgiving, followed by three more episodes on Christmas, and the finale on New Year’s Eve.

Watch the Stranger Things Season 5 trailer above.