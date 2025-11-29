New Menus, Celebrations & Seasonal Deals Light Up East End Holiday Season

First and South in Greenport

Sick of Thanksgiving leftovers yet? As we turn the page to the holiday season, local restaurants are rolling out fresh menus and festive happenings that make it easy to leave the Tupperware behind. Keep the holiday spirit alive with the happenings below!

Now that Thanksgiving is over, Golden Pear is keeping the oven warm and getting ready for the holidays! The East Hampton and Southampton locations will be offering a special holiday catering menu, perfect for any home or office party with service, staff and delivery available. A wide assortment of dishes are available to order from the holiday catering menu including fabulous party platters serving 12 or 24 people such as artisanal cheeses, berries, honeycomb and crostini, jumbo shrimp cocktail with cocktail sauce, roasted and carved filet mignon with horseradish dip, as well as other platters. Hors d’oeuvres by the dozen feature chicken & spinach meatballs in marsala sauce, fig & goat cheese phyllo stars, handmade coconut shrimps with sweet chili dip, homemade mini crab cakes with chipotle sauce and more. Entrées made by their chefs include roasted Norwegian salmon with a cranberry-orange glaze, applewood smoked spiral sliced ham with honey mustard, roasted filet mignon with a cabernet reduction and mushroom sauce, as well as additional entrée selections. Salads, desserts and breads are also available to add on to your order. To order, call 631-697-2149 or email ked@goldenpearcafe.com.

R.AIRE will be offering a six-course tasting menu on Friday, December 5 and Saturday, December 6 where guests will experience a menu created by award-winning Chef Alex Bujoreanu, who was awarded one of the 18 best tasting menus across the U.S.! The six-courses offer iconic dishes and modern interpretations featuring expression of flavor, technique and locally sourced ingredients. Join them for $140 per person, plus tax and gratuity, with wine pairings available for an additional $60. For more information and to secure your seat at this special tasting experience, visit their website!

First and South in Greenport will be keeping the Shellabration spirit alive with “Raise Shell,” a village wide weekend oyster celebration featuring two of their favorite local legends, Captain Meg of Yennicott Oysters and Captain Sue Wicks of Violet Cove Oysters! You can enjoy their new raw bar & liquor pairing menu, their award-winning South Street Chowder, and crispy fried oysters with Violet Cove’s Kelp Hot Sauce & house aioli. Walk-ins are welcome for the oyster bar and reservations are available for dining. Learn more at RaiseShell.com!

Did you know?

Lulu Kitchen & Bar is now offering Happy Hour at the bar and in the dining room during lunch Monday through Friday from noon to 3:30 p.m. and during dinner every day from 5–6:45 p.m.! The specials include 25% off the wine list and bar offerings with some sample menu items including Peeko oysters, blistered shishito peppers, raclette croquette, grilled flatbread, mussels a-la-plancha and wood fire grilled octopus skewers. Featured cocktails include their “You Are Lulu,” Smoke N’ Fire, La Coupole, Sacred Mayan and Why Not Rye. Reservations for the restaurant can be made by visiting their website!

Bits & Bites:

Hotel Indigo in Riverhead will be offering a Holiday Buffet with Santa on Sunday, December 7 in the ballroom! Two seatings are available with the first from 9 to 11 a.m. and then from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Adults eat for $39.95 and kids eat at $14.95. Reservations can be made by calling 631-369-3325 or 631-369-2200 ext. 0.

Topping Rose House and Wölffer Estate Vineyard will be hosting a wine pairing dinner on Friday, December 5 joining their most popular wines with the most famous winter dishes by Jean-Georges. The full four-course pairing evening is available for just $76 and the menu can be found on the Wölffer Estate Vineyard website!

Inlet Seafood is now open year round Thursday through Monday! Plus, Thursdays are Locals Night with 25% off Thursday dinner, and Sunday is Guppies Night where kids eat free for Sunday dinner.

Shippy’s is offering a daily Happy Hour from 3 to 6 p.m.! Enjoy $7 draft beer, $10 draft wine and $10 well spirits. $10 appetizers are also on the menu including ½ dozen oysters, ½ dozen clams, warm German pretzel, fried mushrooms, crispy Buffalo wings and their single Shippy’s smashburger! Additional specials and deals are available, and while you’re there, ask them about their upcoming late night Happy Hour!

Food Quote: “In November, the smell of food is different. It is an orange smell. A squash and pumpkin smell. It tastes like cinnamon and can fill up a house in the morning, can pull everyone from bed in a fog.” – Cynthia Rylant