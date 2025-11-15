Thanksgiving Feasts, Festive Flavors & More East End Bites to Warm Up November

November is high season – for Thanksgiving specials.

There’s something about November that invites us to slow down, savor, and gather. Whether you’re planning your Thanksgiving feast or looking for new local flavors to enjoy before the holiday rush, there’s plenty to discover this month–from festive prix fixe dinners to happy hour bites and community fun that will warm your heart (and appetite).

R.aire at The Hampton Maid invites you in for a special three-course prix fixe dinner on Thursday, November 27 from 2-7 p.m. to celebrate Thanksgiving! All of the comforting flavors of a classic Thanksgiving feast will be on the menu with a Spanish influence, all alongside vibrant tapas inspired by the restaurant’s a la carte menu. The meal will feature select dishes of organic crispy artichokes, oysters Rockefeller, organic roasted turkey, crescent duck breast, mushroom fideua, pumpkin flan, tarta de Santiago and more. The three-courses will be available at $85 per adult, and a special children’s menu will be offered for kids 12-and-under for $35 per child.

Feniks in Southampton is excited to announce a special Thanksgiving dinner will be available on Thursday, November 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The three-course meal will feature a starting selection of pumpkin lobster bisque, autumn salad, vegetable tian or a tuna & crab tower. Main courses offer a choice of organic turkey with traditional sides, lobster-shrimp shepherd’s pie, tagliatelle with wild mushrooms or duck three ways. Finally, finish the meal on a sweet note with desserts of pumpkin torte, apple-pecan cake or chocolate molten cake. Reservations are necessary and may be booked on their website. The restaurant is open Wednesday through Monday beginning at 5 p.m. and multiple spaces within the establishment can accommodate both small and large groups, as well as private events.

Spice up your week with daily specials at Captain Jack’s! Tuesday night is BBQ night, Wednesdays offer a delicious fish fry, Thursday is lobster night, and Friday through Sunday is their chef’s specials which highlight amazing local produce and seafood, but they’re never the same and always delicious! Reservations can be made by visiting their website or by calling 631-204-5877.

Rowdy Hall in Amagansett has announced new happy hour offerings! New dishes on the menu include pretzel bites served with beer cheese, pistachio crusted halloumi with hot honey (wow!) and warm artichoke spinach dip served with pita bread. These tasty selections join their other offerings of local oysters on the half shell, Napeague clams on the half shell, jumbo shrimp cocktail and clams casino served with toasted baguette. Beverage happy hour specials include prosecco, a Hugo spritz, rose, Reissdorf Kolsch, ½ pint of Guinness plus a shot of Bushmills, an Almatitan Blanco & tonic or a martini. These specials are available Monday through Friday from 3-6 p.m. at the bar only, so get there early to secure a seat. Cheers!

Did you know?

Looking for some holiday fun with your kids? Project MOST in East Hampton has announced the return of their gingerbread house contest and display! Gingerbread House kits are now available for entrants for $35 and can be purchased online by visiting their website, and all proceeds go directly towards the nonprofit organization. Completed houses can be dropped off Thursday, December 4 and Friday, December 5 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and/or must be dropped off by Sunday, December 7 no later than 1 p.m. A community event will be held Sunday, December 7 from 2-4 p.m. where holiday snacks will be served and everyone is welcome to vote for their favorite gingerbread house. The event will take place at the Project MOST Community Center at 44 Meadow Way, East Hampton, and complete details and rules are provided upon entry by purchasing a kit. Age appropriate judging criteria include overall appearance and composition of the design, festivity incorporated in the design, originality, imagination and use of edible materials only, difficulty of design and age appropriateness.

Bits & Bites:

The Golden Pear has announced they are now offering complete combo lunches. Guests who dine during lunch can enjoy their choice of the soup(s) available daily, a half panini and a beverage for only $20. Half panini options include The Southampton, The East Hampton, The Westhampton, a fresh mozzarella & tomato panini or a grilled chicken breast & jack cheese panini. Yum!

Naturally Good, a beloved Montauk spot, has officially opened a new pop-up in East Hampton! Visit them in their new neighborhood inside Gathering Marketplace, located at 82 Park Place, for fresh juices and smoothies, breakfast and lunch menus, homemade soups, deli salads and vegetarian entrees, organic produce, fair trade coffee and tea and more.

Food Quote: “It looked like the world was covered in a cobbler crust of brown sugar and cinnamon.” -Sarah Addison Allen