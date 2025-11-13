Wendy McLaughlin Explores the Colors of the Sea

November 14, 2025 Dan’s Papers cover art (detail) by Wendy McLaughlin

This week’s Dan’s Papers cover artist and Center Moriches resident, Wendy McLaughlin, discusses her third cover for us, “Clipper Ship at Sea,” her many recent achievements, painting techniques, new creative directions and her greatest supporter.

A Chat with Wendy McLaughlin

Tell me about this painting? Is it based on a real ship? What is your medium and technique?

I work in several mediums to include acrylics, watercolors, pastels, pencil, and pen and ink. The clipper ship painting is done in soft-bodied acrylics on stretched canvas. The canvas was actually a recycled print I didn’t care for, so I prepared a new surface and began again. Over time it evolved into “Clipper Ship at Sea.”

The idea came from my fascination with the many colors of water — rivers, bays, and open sea. Earlier this year I painted shorebirds buffeted by the wind and spray of a nor’easter that swept up the Long Island coast. The greens, browns, and grays of the crashing waves were mesmerizing. Later, I realized I had never painted the deep blue of open ocean, so I set out to do just that. The result was so calm and beautiful that the title “Solace at Sea” came to me immediately.

At first, the work consisted only of the brilliant blue sky meeting the deep blue sea, with a single seagull gliding across to emphasize the quietness and aloneness. I lived with the painting that way for several months before realizing it needed a vessel. A fishing boat might have been the obvious choice, but I wanted the pageantry of a clipper ship — something noble and timeless.

I studied mid-1800s Boston-built clippers, traditionally painted with black hulls, gold striping, and a red anti-fouling band below the waterline. Because my sea was already so dark, I used a rich red-brown for the hull instead. When I finished, I worried the ship had disturbed the serenity of the scene, but over time the balance grew on me. That’s one of the joys of painting — letting the work speak back to you and discovering where it wants to go.

You’ve achieved a lot since your last Dan’s cover in 2022. Can you tell us about some of your recent shows and accolades?

Thank you! It’s been a very active couple of years. In June I won second place in the Brushstrokes category at the South Bay Art Association’s Annual Show for my acrylic “East Moriches Farm Truck in the Spring.” The SBAA also featured my watercolor “SeaShells” as the promotional image for their Watercolor Seashell Exhibition at Brewport Coffee House in Bellport, where the piece was exhibited for two months.

Currently, my acrylic “Poseidon” is on display at Brewport Coffee House through November 16, again with SBAA. In Riverhead, I participated in the Atlantis Aquarium Art Show celebrating its 25th anniversary, exhibiting “Webby’s Beach,” “Shore Birds in East Moriches,” and my “Sea Turtle” painting.

I also enjoy supporting art-related charities. I contributed two pieces to the Long Island Maritime Museum’s upcoming auction (November 14–29) to help fund restoration of their 1888 oyster sloop Priscilla. In October, I donated another painting to Keith Caputo’s “Helping Makes You Happy” auction, which raises money for community programs.

In May, through the generosity of Dr. Judy Savino, I organized a group exhibit of local artists to showcase their work in her large display windows in Center Moriches. It’s very rewarding to help connect artists with public spaces and new audiences.

Since 2024 I’ve also been taking part in outdoor and seasonal art events — including Olish Farms in Eastport, Bellport’s Artist on the Lane, and the Spring and Fall Street Fairs in Center Moriches. I’ve already been invited to join the East Moriches fairs next year. My art and handmade cards are also available at Bay Gardens in East Moriches, Olish Farms, Studio Tan, and AJ Sunflowers in Center Moriches. And of course, I continue to accept commissions.

What projects are you working on now? It looks like you’ve been exploring some new directions with your art.

In September, I painted en plein air for the first time with a group at Silly Lily in East Moriches. I was thrilled by how spontaneous and alive that experience felt. Working outdoors changes everything — the light, the pace, even how the brush moves. I definitely plan to do more of it.

At my October booth sale, a few visitors asked if I had any frog paintings. I didn’t at the time — but the question stayed with me. Soon after, I created my Holiday Frog Series, a set of four cheerful seasonal paintings designed to bring a smile. The original works, along with prints and greeting cards, will be available at Olish Farms’ Holiday Fair on November 29. The project reminded me how joyful it is to paint with a sense of play and humor.

Where else can people view your work online or in person?

My work can be viewed on my website, wjm-art.com. I’m also active on Facebook and can be contacted directly at wjmclaughlin01@gmail.com.

I plan to continue showing in local venues — including a January group exhibition in Port Jefferson hosted by SBAA — and I’m already developing my 2026 schedule. I hope to expand my booth sales next year to reach more communities farther east. Meeting people in person and talking about art is one of the best parts of this work.

Do you have anything to add?

Yes — I couldn’t do my art business without the assistance of my husband, Steven Woronick. He’s been my constant support, from critiquing my work, helping set up exhibits to photographing my art. He’s an avid photographer himself and occasionally creates art pieces of his own. His encouragement and good humor definitely helps make it all possible.