Festive Feasts, Happy Hours & Holiday Bites Across the Hamptons

Celebrate the holidays with the variety of festive food options on the East End this weekend.

Looking for where to eat, sip, and celebrate this season? Here’s what’s happening now across the Hamptons food scene!

Nick & Toni’s will be offering a special prix fixe menu on Wednesday, December 24 from 5–9 p.m. to celebrate Christmas Eve! The four-course menu will be available for guests at $145 per person, plus tax and gratuity, with a special “Bambini Menu” available for children ten-and-under for $50 per child. Start your holiday evening with a Chef’s Welcome course of Bigeye Tuna Tartare followed by antipasti with a choice of Castelfranco & Roasted Baby Beet Salad, Montauk Poached Red Shrimp, Local Littleneck Clams or Nduja Arancini. Main course selections include a choice of North Fork Mushroom Risotto, Pan Seared Halibut, Cod Fish Baccalà Mantecato, Short Rib Ravioli, Crispy Duck Confit or a ​​Wood Grilled Filet Mignon. Finally, finish the night with an indulgence of Ricotta Budino, Warm Pistachio Frangipan Crostata or a Chocolate Buche De Noel! Reservations are highly recommended and can be made by visiting their website or by calling the restaurant directly at 631-324-3550.

K Pasa in Sag Harbor offers Happy Hour from 2 to 5 p.m. with $12 house margaritas, $10 frozen drinks, $5 tecate and $10 glasses of wine, in addition to bites featuring $10 guac & chips, $18 BBQ ribs, $20 fajitas and $8 wings! Love local and support local with daily specials including a Meatless Monday three-course menu, Trivia Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m., Tequila Wednesdays with 2 for 1 tequila drinks, Fajita Thursdays featuring their chicken or shrimp fajitas, Good Friday featuring 25% off breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon, and finally, Sunday Fun-Day where happy hour is available ALL DAY from noon to closing. Menus and reservations can be found on their website!

Birdie’s Ale House in Southampton is offering Modelo Mondays with $6 drafts during football games with complimentary food at kickoff! Thursday night football games feature BOGO Heineken where you get 2 for the price of 1 during the game, also with complimentary food during kickoff. Stella Sundays offers $6 drafts during the games with complimentary wings at 4 p.m.! Don’t miss out on Saturdays where the ale house will be doing a reverse happy hour where from 10 a.m. to noon you can get a $10 beer and shot combo!

Goldberg’s Bagels has officially opened a boutique-y tea and coffee shop in East Quogue, Goldbrew! The shop offers everything healthy and comforting like homemade gum-free non-dairy milks for hot and cold beverages, homemade chicken soup, grab-n-go items, healthy desserts, treats, things for the kiddos and much needed last minute housewarming gifts or stocking stuffers. The new spot is located at 481 Montauk Highway in EQ, stop by to welcome them into the community!

Need a cute gift for your little furry friends this holiday season? Townline BBQ has brought back their smoked beef marrow bones for dogs! The bones are tested and approved by Clementine, Pitmaster Bill’s pooch and should be kept refrigerated until enjoyed. The dog bones can be purchased in person at Townline BBQ at $15 each. Best. Puppy. Present. Ever.

Captain Jack’s may have changed their winter hours (closed Monday & Tuesday), but they’ve still got deals and specials going strong! Lobster night is still kicking on Thursdays offering 1 ¼ lb. local lobsters steamed up with clams, shrimp, local corn and potatoes, buck-a-shuck oysters on Saturdays at the bar, and a NEW brunch offering on Sundays starting at 10 a.m.! Check their website for full menus, more daily specials and to book your reservations. Cheers!

Bits & Bites:

Almond Restaurant will be serving a locally-sourced five-course prix fixe menu in celebration of New Years Eve on Wednesday, December 31 beginning at 9 p.m.! Guests will receive party favors and a champagne toast will be offered. For more information and reservations, visit their website!

The Bird in Montauk is decked out in holiday decorations this season! Join them for a new dinner menu available Wednesday through Sunday evenings and experience How The Bird Stole Christmas with their Whoville inspired atmosphere.

L&W Market is hosting their annual coat drive! Donate your unused coats and receive a free cup of coffee for helping to keep others warm this season.

Kumiso is now offering bento boxes on Wednesdays for dine in! In your boxes you will receive miso soup or spinach sesame salad, edamame, chicken gyoza or orange tofu, steamed rice, black cod, short rib or miso eggplant. This offer is available from 12 to 9 p.m. for $33.33!

