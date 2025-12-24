Mickey Paraskevas Creates a Sweet Vision of Santa

December 26, 2025 Dan’s Papers cover art (detail) by Mickey Paraskevas

Beloved Southampton artist Mickey Paraskevas returns with a special holiday cover featuring Santa inspired from scenes in his recent book about the jolly old elf making cookies with a special young friend.

A Chat with Mickey Paraskevas

Tell me about this painting and what inspired it?

It’s a painting from my latest book, I Ate Santa’s Cookies, which is the life story of Joe McHeffey, the owner and founder of a wonderful bakery, Nettie’s Country Bakery on Railroad Avenue in Center Moriches. The bakery is outstanding, offering cakes, pastry, quiche, bread and the delicious s’mores and scrumptious out-of-this-world brownie bites. Of course, the cookies are the best. Joe once baked them with our favorite man in the red suit, Santa Claus. If you need an unforgettable gift that will bring rave reviews, Nettie’s ships nationwide.

Can you tell me more about this book?

It depicts Joe’s journey of love for baking, starting in childhood, and fulfilling his dream of opening the best bakery on Long Island. A great achievement. He really is a humble person. He is the salt-of-the-earth kind of guy. He is very shy about using his name in the book. It is his life story. A fantastic story. Talented guy. Not only is he a brilliant baker, but also an excellent attorney with a lovely wife, Jeanette, and a wonderful family.

The message in the book is dream big, because with hard work, talent, dedication, and a sprinkle of Christmas magic, dreams do come true. Joe is a prime example, and he is living his dream. Don’t forget, if you purchase a copy exclusively at Nettie’s, be sure to have Joe autograph it. I am positive he will hide in the kitchen and run from you. Only kidding, we love Joe. He’s great, but he most definitely will not sign your book (laughs). This is my second book with Nettie’s. The first was A Big Slice of Pie.

You’ve written a number of books, along with your cartoons and so much more. What excites you most with all that you do and why?

That’s a deep question. Creating new characters and storylines is always exciting and new. It’s like stepping into someone’s life and making it more outrageous. The best part is meeting new people, hearing their stories, and inserting them in books, TV bibles, and scripts. You write about experiences and the people you meet along the way. It’s a wild ride and bizarrely fun.

What are your plans for the holidays?

Delicious food, good company, lots and lots of presents. For my wife, of course (laughs). Holidays can be bittersweet. We miss my in-laws, Artie and Priscilla, and my parents, Betty and Paul. We were very close to them. We think of them always, but especially at Christmas. Each year, we dedicate our Christmas card to memories of the past. They are always in our thoughts and hearts. They all loved Christmas as we do.

You’ve been experimenting with AI animation. Do you want to talk about that?

My new show, Glytch, is a short animated series that we broadcast on Instagram and YouTube. It stars Albert Indigo, an AI Robot CEO, and Dr. Boa, VP of the company. It’s a comedic look at tech life inside Skwid Corp, the world’s first flying car manufacturer. It usually runs for a minute or less and will make you laugh. It’s like an animated comic strip. They are the future — robots. It’s a work in progress, and we are still fine-tuning it. AI animation is amazing. I know there is a lot of controversy in the animation community about using AI, but I think it’s just another tool for a creator to see their vision come to life. The AI world is upon us, and it’s best to know how to use it properly.

What else is upcoming or in the works?

My wife, Maria, my sister-in-law, Lisanne, who is my CCO (Chief Creative Officer), and I are always working, creating, and have many projects in the works, mostly television and film. Also, I am always painting something.

Where can people find your work online and/or in-person?

I’m always online at michaelparaskevas.com. You can see all my illustration work and paintings for sale. Drop me a note. There are sketchbooks on the site and lots of animation designs. Currently, I have some recent work at Gallery54, located at 54 Jobs Lane in Southampton. I’m showing with a group of amazing artists. It’s open in the afternoons on weekends this winter. There will be a wine and chocolate tasting at the gallery on December 28 from 1-5 p.m. You can also find me on Instagram, where you can see all the episodes of Glytch, @Paraskevas_Studios.

Do you have anything to add?

I will only note that you need to listen to Billy Joel’s final song, “Famous Last Words.” I have nothing left to say, too. Over and out.