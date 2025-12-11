Polar Express Magic Awaits at Scott’s Pointe for Those Who Believe

The North Pole at Scott’s Point.

The magic starts the moment you collect your golden ticket at the “Trolley Station” located inside a large central building on the grounds of Scott’s Pointe in Calverton.

“All Aboard!” the conductor shouts and train whistles blow.

You hop onto a vintage trolley, part of the fleet of North Fork Trolley Company, and are whisked into another world where you are beckoned to JUST BELIEVE.

This experience follows the original 2004 Polar Express animated film directed by Robert Zemeckis starring Tom Hanks in multiple roles including James the conductor and the hobo with Daryl Sabara as young Christopher. The film is based on Chris Van Allsburg’s children’s book (1985) set on Christmas Eve telling the tale of a young boy, Christopher, who is starting to question his belief in Santa Claus and is whisked away to the North Pole aboard a magical train. While the boy is taking part in a grand celebration just before Santa’s arrival, a reindeer dashes by losing one of the bells on its reins, but Christopher doesn’t hear it until he finds it within himself to believe.

The Scott’s Pointe Polar Express is a fully immersive theatrical experience that runs approximately 1½ hours and begins with the ringing of bells. The audience is directed to a platform holding a bed with a boy in it trying to sleep but finding it difficult. It is Christmas Eve after all and the boy is anticipating a visit from Santa Claus. He looks out his window, sees a trolley and scurries outside with the audience directed to follow him. We are met by the conductor who escorts us onboard one of the two awaiting trolleys that hold approximately 32 passengers each and with the sounds of chugging engines, metal clacking on rails and piercing honk of a horn, we’re off!

The conductor and porter keep to their script with all conversation done in character. The conductor punches our golden tickets while the porter distributes copies of The Polar Express.

“We are headed to the North Pole…This is the Polar Express!” announces the conductor.

“Who wants to hear a story?”

All the children chime in as if on cue with an enthusiastic, “I do!”

We are regaled with the soundtrack taken directly from the original motion picture as we are shuttled to the North Pole. Suddenly the trolly comes to a screeching halt. We have arrived! We disembark into a wonderland teaming with crystal white lights outlining buildings, decorating trees and lining the way to the meeting house.

When everyone is seated, a man dressed as a hobo emerges and introduces himself. “I’m the king of the Polar Express.”

The merriment begins with dancers dressed as chefs balancing cups of hot chocolate singing, “Hot! Hot! Hot!.”

When the whirlwind of dancing ends, hot chocolate and cookies are distributed and then we hear a hearty, “Ho! Ho! Ho!” It’s Santa Claus! He greets the children and hands out the first gift of Christmas, a silver sleighbell that only believers can hear. He says, “If you hear the magic of the bells raise your hand.” All hands shoot up. Allsbury’s theme is complete. We hear the magic of the bells, we believe!

Upon exiting the meeting house, we are met with a snow squall, compliments of a snow machine, but it still tops the evening off with added magic.

We board our trolley for the return trip to the center at Scott’s Pointe amid rounds of holiday sing-alongs. As we take the final winding path toward the main building, we are serenaded by Alan Silvestri (music) and Glen Ballard’s (lyrics) profound and gorgeous song “Believe.”

This Polar Express excursion has left us with an enchanting memory and a gift of the silver sleighbell, a reminder to believe in the unseen, to rediscover joy and magic by listening to our hearts.

I had the good fortune to be accompanied on this holiday adventure by my family, which includes four little ages 7, 5, 4 and 2 years old. The overwhelming consensus was that they loved the trolley ride, meeting Santa, getting the silver bell, the snow was a nice touch, and the hot chocolate and the cookies were delicious! Everyone agreed that they want a return golden ticket to take them back!!

Passengers are encouraged to wear their pajamas, just like in the book, and that’s what our little ones did. The adults in my family wore matching Christmas sweatshirts, a great idea from my thoughtful niece since it brought us further together for this adventure.

The North Fork Trolley Company supplied the trollies for this Polar Express excursion. They are Long Island’s oldest operating trolley company that is best known for its wedding rentals and wine tours. Its main operations and departure point is at the Hampton Jitney terminal at 253 Edwards Avenue; however, their Polar Express event runs out of Scott’s Pointe, 5835 Middle Country Road in Calverton.

Scott’s Pointe is a year-round destination for fun and adventure offering indoor as well as outdoor attractions in the warmer months. This family-owned and operated adventure park started 25 years ago as a small waterski facility and has grown into the largest surf wave and aqua park in the United States, as stated on their website. The fun abounds with everything from laser tag to rock climbing to mini golf to the popular surf pool. The complex has a full-service restaurant on the premises, Lakeview Grill, which offers an extensive menu.

The Polar Express trolly adventure runs through December 23 with six shows on Thursdays, seven shows on Fridays, nine shows on Saturdays and eight shows on Sundays. Check the North Fork Trolley website for times and pricing.

For ticket information and more details about the Polar Express Trolley Ride, call 631-369-3031 or visit the North Fork Trolley website at northforktrolley.com/polarexpress.