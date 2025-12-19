Southampton Town OKs $630K Funding for Luv Michael

Southampton Town officials and Luv Michael organizers celebrated the funding passage. (Town of Southampton)

Town of Southampton officials have approved a $630,000 Community Housing Fund allocation to the nonprofit Luv Michael to help the organization pay off the mortgage on a group home for people with autism.

The Southampton Town Board unanimously approved the measure on Dec. 9 as cheers erupted from the packed audience after advocates urged officials to pass the measure and help the organization dedicated to housing individuals on the spectrum and providing professional and educational opportunities.

“I was elated that the entire Town Board supported the CHF application for Luv Michael,” Councilmember Michael Iasilli said. “It will allow Luv Michael to continue to provide revolutionary care and services for those living on the spectrum. Not only am I proud to be the lead sponsor on this legislation, but I also commend the work Luv Michael has done. And this effort, in partnership with our municipality, may serve as a model for so many organizations and municipalities in the future who aim to assist people with disabilities.”

The CHF is a new fund that enables East End towns to help fund housing projects in the region using a real estate transfer tax similar to the Community Preservation Fund that municipalities use to acquire open space. The CHF law includes provisions allowing for CHF expenditures for disability housing, Iasilli noted.

Luv Michael’s leaders thanked supporters, town board, “and the whole community for believing in our mission and making us a magical day that felt like a Christmas movie!! Our hearts are full.”