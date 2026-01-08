The Hamptons are where the summer season pulses with special events, pop-ups, and social soirées. Hosts and planners are constantly searching for a fresh twist — something that goes beyond the expected. Enter DJ Chef, a Long Island native whose unique concept of simultaneously cooking and spinning tracks live has made him one of the most sought-after entertainers on the Hamptons party circuit.

From swankv birthdav bashes in Bridgehampton to luxury bachelorette celebrations in Montauk, to real estate open houses, art gallery showcases, and corporate events, DJ Chef brings an energy that turns any gathering into an interactive experience.

“People want more than just the typical DJ or a caterer,” he says. “They want to ‘feel’ something. That’s what I bring-interaction, energy, flavor, and fun!”

His résumé backs up the buzz. A Food Network Cutthroat Kitchen champion, Dan’s Top Chef and Best of LI “Best Party Entertainer” winner, DJ Chef has appeared on Bravo, MTV, Fox and more. He’s not only brought his hybrid entertainment style to high-profile events and celebrity homes, but he also uses his platform for good causes-frequently supporting organizations like Encourage Kids, John Starks & Marty Lyons Foundations and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

This summer, he’s taking things up a notch with “The Hamptons by DJ Chef” his new knife and cookware collection designed with style and function, “Where Professional Quality Meets Hamptons Luxury” (djchefkitchen.com) and his DJ Chef Cocktail Mixers launching in 2026.

In a world where experiences matter more than ever, The DJ Chef Experience is ahead of the curve- blending culinary innovation, music, lifestyle, and a touch of theater. As the Hamptons continues to evolve as a hub for creativity and celebration, this one-of-a-kind experience is proving to be more than just a trend-it’s the future of high-end entertaining.

