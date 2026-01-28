East Hampton Town Completes 911 Call Answering Transition

East Hampton Town Police Department. Photo credit: Brendan J. O’Reilly

The Town of East Hampton has officially taken over primary 911 call answering from the Village of East Hampton, with the East Hampton Town Police Department Dispatch Center now answering local 911 calls.

Suffolk County Emergency 911 Coordinator and Emergency Communications Director Mike Postel made the switch complete shortly after noon on Jan. 26, meaning all 911 calls made from cell phones in the Town of East Hampton and outside of East Hampton Village will now be routed to town police headquarters, officials said. The exception is 911 calls made from landlines in Sag Harbor, which will still be answered by East Hampton Village emergency dispatchers.

“Residents will notice no difference when they call 911,” East Hampton Town Supervisor Kathee Burke-Gonzalez said. “A trained dispatcher will answer, and help will be sent right away.”

On Feb. 1, the town will also assume responsibility for dispatching Fire and EMS calls for the Sag Harbor and Springs fire departments. The town added staff and is completing dispatch center renovations and technological upgrades in the coming weeks to accommodate the changes, officials added.

“We remain committed to working directly with our Fire and EMS partners, as well as Village Dispatch supervision to make sure 911 calls are answered and dispatched efficiently and effectively,” Chief of Police Michael D. Sarlo said. “All of our Public Safety Dispatchers deserve credit for taking on these new responsibilities and embracing their role.”